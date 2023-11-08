Meet Posse, The Slow Fashion Brand Loved By The A-List And Fashion Pack Alike

There's a new label in town and it's already got itself an impressive roster of A-list fans from Lily Aldridge to Sophia Richie. The latest? None other than Meghan Markle, who recently stepped out in the black and white striped maxi Theo dress by Australian brand Posse - the perfect date-night look for under £200. Whilst this dress in particular is already sold out (although we're hoping for a restock soon) there are plenty of other great options that we can't wait to wear.

We love a new label and we love it even more when the brand encourages slow fashion. Enter Posse, which is all about creating timeless pieces that will work season after season. Styles are consciously created with a limited amount of units of each piece made. The cult favourite Emma vest and Louis linen trousers have been a fashion pack favourite for weeks with the styles continuing to sell out time and time again, proving the staying power of the brand Posse. Take note from fashion stylist and editor Monikh Dale, who posted her full Posse outfit, styling the cult-favourite waistcoat with matching white linen midi skirt - the perfect summer ensemble in our opinion.

Where to buy Posse

You can simply shop directly from the brand's website, although as the brand is based in Australia, watch out for shipping costs. Whilst the label's site has a huge range of styles, it is also stocked on Matches - where you'll find a carefully curated edit of dresses, tops and trousers ready for you to shop.

Our current favourites? A citrus yellow ruched midaxi dress, perfect for nailing lemon sherbet dressing, and the black and white co-ords, which we'll be wearing on repeat all summer long.

SHOP: Fashion's Favourite New Brand Posse

