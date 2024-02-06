You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Luxury Fashion On Amazon, From Chanel Bags To Bottega Dresses

If you consider your typical Amazon basket at any one time, chances are you're looking at some books, perhaps a few beauty products and maybe even more practical items that you can't find anywhere else online. You certainly won't be looking at a shopping basket full of Chanel, Prada, Versace, Bottega and Dior. Until now, that is. Launching today, Luxury Stores – Amazon's platform which features established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands – has partnered with designer re-sale website Hardly Ever Worn It, making it easier than ever to find affordable, pre-loved luxury fashion pieces.

Launched in 2012, HEWI has established itself as one of the leading destinations for pre-loved luxury fashion, acquiring A-list fans like Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harry Styles. It's renowned for its brilliant curation of luxury brands, making it the destination of choice for those seeking pre-loved pieces in pristine condition. Its partnership with Luxury Stores means that it has a storefront on Amazon, which is full of women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewellery and watches – all hardly or never worn.

This is one of the most exciting luxury launches to date from Amazon in the UK. Luxury Stores launched in the US in 2020 and has already offered sell-out collaborations with brands like Rodarte but, in Europe, its roll-out has been slightly slower. It went live in 2022, featuring a handful of brands like Altuzarra, Elie Saab and beauty brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm.

With easy delivery and free returns, HEWI's partnership with Luxury Stores could change the game for Amazon, which has previously struggled to branch into the luxury market in a meaningful way. It could also change the way you shop.