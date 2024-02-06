  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Luxury Fashion On Amazon, From Chanel Bags To Bottega Dresses

Thanks to a new partnership between Amazon's Luxury Stores and Hardly Ever Worn It, finding affordable luxury pieces has never been easier.

amazon fashion pre-loved designer clothes
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Updated
1
balenciaga clutch bag

Balenciaga Pre-Loved Arena Giant Envelope Clutch

2
the row dress

The Row Pre-Loved Scoop Back Midi Dress

3
dior ring

Dior Pre-Loved Gold Tone Signet Ring

4
loewe coat

Loewe Pre-Loved Ivory Flared Coat

5
bottega veneta pumps

Bottega Veneta Pre-Loved Pumps

6
alaia dress

Alaïa Pre-Loved Edition ETE 1992 Red Pleated Stretch Knit Dress

7
versace dress

Versace Pre-Loved Asymmetric Dress

8
prada dress

Prada Pre-Loved Asymmetric Pleated Cotton Poplin Dress

9
chanel trainers

Chanel Pre-Loved Black and White Canvas Sneakers

10
louis vuitton bag

Louis Vuitton Pre-Loved Red Epi Leather Speedy 25

If you consider your typical Amazon basket at any one time, chances are you're looking at some books, perhaps a few beauty products and maybe even more practical items that you can't find anywhere else online. You certainly won't be looking at a shopping basket full of Chanel, Prada, Versace, Bottega and Dior. Until now, that is. Launching today, Luxury Stores – Amazon's platform which features established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands – has partnered with designer re-sale website Hardly Ever Worn It, making it easier than ever to find affordable, pre-loved luxury fashion pieces.

And what a selection of pieces there is, too. There are Stella McCartney coats for £150, Balenciaga bags for under £400, The Row dresses for £260, Bottega pumps for under £180 and plenty of Chanel pieces from around £300. Each piece goes through a meticulous pre-screening process designed by Hardly Ever Worn It, ensuring the highest quality (and authenticity) of each item, so you know you're buying something that's really worth it.

Launched in 2012, HEWI has established itself as one of the leading destinations for pre-loved luxury fashion, acquiring A-list fans like Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harry Styles. It's renowned for its brilliant curation of luxury brands, making it the destination of choice for those seeking pre-loved pieces in pristine condition. Its partnership with Luxury Stores means that it has a storefront on Amazon, which is full of women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewellery and watches – all hardly or never worn.

This is one of the most exciting luxury launches to date from Amazon in the UK. Luxury Stores launched in the US in 2020 and has already offered sell-out collaborations with brands like Rodarte but, in Europe, its roll-out has been slightly slower. It went live in 2022, featuring a handful of brands like Altuzarra, Elie Saab and beauty brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm.

With easy delivery and free returns, HEWI's partnership with Luxury Stores could change the game for Amazon, which has previously struggled to branch into the luxury market in a meaningful way. It could also change the way you shop.

Shop: The Best Pieces From HEWI At Luxury Stores

1.

Balenciaga Pre-Loved Arena Giant Envelope Clutch

balenciaga clutch bag
Price: £390

Description

The clutch is having a comeback, so what better time to invest in Balenciaga's oversized style –

balenciaga clutch bag
Price: £390

2.

The Row Pre-Loved Scoop Back Midi Dress

the row dress
Price: £268.20

Description

Finding The Row pieces for less than £300 is no mean feat – and this dress is a classic thanks to

the row dress
Price: £268.20

3.

Dior Pre-Loved Gold Tone Signet Ring

dior ring
Price: £190

Description

HEWI is also offering jewellery via Luxury Stores. This ring will make for a real statement – it's

dior ring
Price: £190

4.

Loewe Pre-Loved Ivory Flared Coat

loewe coat
Price: £760

Description

For any shoppers who are a size 8, I'd suggest you buy this coat before someone else does. It's

loewe coat
Price: £760

5.

Bottega Veneta Pre-Loved Pumps

bottega veneta pumps
Price: £178.50

Description

Bottega's almond-shaped flats are available for just £178.50, which is an offer difficult to

bottega veneta pumps
Price: £178.50

6.

Alaïa Pre-Loved Edition ETE 1992 Red Pleated Stretch Knit Dress

alaia dress
Price: £450

Description

There was a time when, to find such treasures as a vintage Alaïa dress, you'd have to spend hours

alaia dress
Price: £450

7.

Versace Pre-Loved Asymmetric Dress

versace dress
Price: £265

Description

This wool-blend dress will look excellent with knee-high boots. And at £265 for a dress you'll

versace dress
Price: £265

8.

Prada Pre-Loved Asymmetric Pleated Cotton Poplin Dress

prada dress
Price: £256.50

Description

In 'very good' condition, this dress would be a great choice for any brides looking for a more

prada dress
Price: £256.50

9.

Chanel Pre-Loved Black and White Canvas Sneakers

chanel trainers
Price: £325

Description

Chanel trainers for less than £330 may sound too good to be true but, if you're lucky enough to be

chanel trainers
Price: £325

10.

Louis Vuitton Pre-Loved Red Epi Leather Speedy 25

louis vuitton bag
Price: £595

Description

Any bag obsessives will want to check out HEWI's edit on Luxury Stores – there's a wealth of

louis vuitton bag
Price: £595
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us