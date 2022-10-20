Every Influencer Is Wearing This Striped Co-Ord From Our Favourite Under-The-Radar High Street Brand

There's one particular trouser-and-shirt set that we've spotted on the likes of fashion influencers and it's the Aligne striped Farza shirt (£89) and matching Fayza wide-leg trousers (£79). You can't miss the set on Sarah Louise Blythe (effortless longline coat thrown over the top) and Aimee Johnson (paired with a pair of bold blue trousers for a pop of colour) who make it look like the perfect transitional piece into autumn and winter.

Launched during the pandemic, the London-based brand Aligne is known for its affordable take on wardrobe classics. The oversized shape of this particular two piece makes it easy to wear, comfortable and versatile, too.

Layer over fine-knit polo necks and wear with trainers or dress up with heels and statement jewels – either way, this outfit will take you right through winter and will even become your go-to for warmer months of the year.

There's even a second style that you can add to your collection too: an emerald green animal print. Whether you want to keep it cool and casual with stripes or get into the darker colours for winter, there's something for everyone. Just shop the trending two-piece set below.