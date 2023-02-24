Dua Lipa Just Joined The Heart Shape Bag Club – We Love These High-Street Versions

It seems that love is in the air (and on the red-carpets and the sartorial streets of fashion week) all thanks to an abundance of heart shaped bags that have been appearing recently. If Cupid had a handbag as well as a bow, it would definitely be this one. Alaïa's Le Coeur Bag - available in crimson red, black, brown and optic white - is cut into an instantly-recognisable shape that has proven to be a hit on Instagram.

©Getty

Dua Lipa is the latest A-lister to get in on the loveable arm candy. Arriving to the autumn/winter GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week, the singer wore a full-length lace body-suit and lacquer red heart shaped bag from the brand, proving the love for this accessory is going nowhere fast.

Honey Dijon carried it to the recent Grammys, styling the butter-wouldn't-melt bag with a hooded dress that was a 10/10. Bringing entirely new meaning to the expression 'wearing your heart on your sleeve', influencers have also been repping the bag on the street-style circuit.

Renia Jaz, the digital creator behind @venswifestyle, packed hers for Copenhagen Fashion Week, letting the flame red heart really pop against her logoed sweater vest and straight-legged denim. If you want an attention-grabbing accessory, look no further.

Renia Jaz at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Helping to spread the love, the high street has plenty of heart-shaped bags that will be the perfect plus-one for any date night outfit. Zara's, which has just come back into stock and is available in black and pink for £32.99, is covered in rhinestones. It couldn't be cuter for wedding season. H&M's, meanwhile, is slightly less head-turning in black mock-croc leather but, for that exact reason, it'll probably prove to be a harder-working addition to your wardrobe.

I'm tempted to spread the love and wear the punchy pink version with all black for a bit of bite.