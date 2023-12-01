These Naked Boots Are The Most Unexpected Trend Of Winter 2023

We bid farewell to summer long ago, but mesh shoes have found their way back into style against the odds. However, they now take a slightly different form. What was once a cult ballet pump has now morphed into boots. So, if you weren’t a fan of net shoes back then, I regret to inform you they might be here to stay officially.

Let’s flashback to spring/summer 2023 when ‘naked shoes’ entered the chat, quickly gaining cult status with celebrities leading the movement. Jennifer Lawrence's favourite had to be The Row’s Ozzy, a glove-like slipper, and she was often seen pairing them with a casual tee and jeans. Dear Frances' sheer ballet pumps were also a hit on Instagram. Now, as the weather shifts, these pumps have morphed into mesh boots. And the number one version? Alaïa's Black Fishnet High Boots.

Adorned with patent lambskin trim throughout, a stylish pin-buckle strap at the vamp, and a hint of edge with a zip closure at the heel, these boots are head-turning stuff. To fashion girlies, it won't come as much of a surprise that the ultimate naked boots belong to Alaïa (although we wouldn't say no to Chanel's). The brand's Mary Janes, made of mesh so that your toes are entirely visible, proved to be the ultimate in street-style catnip, after all. The only problem, apart from getting your hands on a pair of the Fishnet Boots, is whether or not to ruin the mesh effect by wearing socks. A sheer pair of tights, on the other hand, is stylish and sensible. Win win.