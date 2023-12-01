  1. Home|
These Naked Boots Are The Most Unexpected Trend Of Winter 2023

You either love them or hate them.

by Renee Washington |
We bid farewell to summer long ago, but mesh shoes have found their way back into style against the odds. However, they now take a slightly different form. What was once a cult ballet pump has now morphed into boots. So, if you weren’t a fan of net shoes back then, I regret to inform you they might be here to stay officially.

Let’s flashback to spring/summer 2023 when ‘naked shoes’ entered the chat, quickly gaining cult status with celebrities leading the movement. Jennifer Lawrence's favourite had to be The Row’s Ozzy, a glove-like slipper, and she was often seen pairing them with a casual tee and jeans. Dear Frances' sheer ballet pumps were also a hit on Instagram. Now, as the weather shifts, these pumps have morphed into mesh boots. And the number one version? Alaïa's Black Fishnet High Boots.

Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Adorned with patent lambskin trim throughout, a stylish pin-buckle strap at the vamp, and a hint of edge with a zip closure at the heel, these boots are head-turning stuff. To fashion girlies, it won't come as much of a surprise that the ultimate naked boots belong to Alaïa (although we wouldn't say no to Chanel's). The brand's Mary Janes, made of mesh so that your toes are entirely visible, proved to be the ultimate in street-style catnip, after all. The only problem, apart from getting your hands on a pair of the Fishnet Boots, is whether or not to ruin the mesh effect by wearing socks. A sheer pair of tights, on the other hand, is stylish and sensible. Win win.

SHOP: Fishnet Boots

1. Alaïa, Black Fishnet High Boots

Alaïa, Black Fishnet High Boots
Price: £790

www.ssense.com

Description

An extension of the viral ballet flats. You either love them or hate them.

Alaïa, Black Fishnet High Boots
Price: £790

www.ssense.com

2. Free People, Martinis At Midnight Mesh Boots

Free People, Martinis At Midnight Mesh Boots
Price: £258

www.freepeople.com

Description

Heeled and in diamanté form, if that's more your style.

Free People, Martinis At Midnight Mesh Boots
Price: £258

www.freepeople.com

3. Kurt Geiger London, Shoreditch Mesh Boot

Kurt Geiger London, Shoreditch Mesh Boot
Price: £199

www.kurtgeiger.com

Description

These Kurt Geiger boots are similar to Free People's, but are shorter on the leg and have a

Kurt Geiger London, Shoreditch Mesh Boot
Price: £199

www.kurtgeiger.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us