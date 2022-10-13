WATCH: Grazia’s Shopping Editor Shares The M&S Pieces She’ll Be Wearing All Winter

There’s a chill in the air, time for winter coats, weatherproof boots and plenty of cosy knits. That’s right, it’s time to get your winter wardrobe in check. On the high street, Marks & Spencer’s new season winter collection will have you covered. To save you searching, we’ve pulled out our favourite pieces available to buy right now.

Cosy knits our outfit of choice right now, particularly something vibrant like a cherry red – an update from the usual greys and beiges – which will bring a bit of brightness to the dullest of dreary mornings. Festive Christmas jumpers that you can wear already are also a must, with bold patterns that have an air of Christmas without any of the garish ‘Ho Ho Ho’s or snowy scenes.

Moving on to outerwear, we all covet a warm winter coat and M&S has nailed it this season. If you’re going to cover up 70 per cent of your outfit, it needs to be with something worthwhile. We love a wool overcoat, and for something that packs a punch, opt for a bright, bold, wrap coat in the shade of the season; fuchsia pink.

For accessories, you might’ve seen the Marks & Spencer cross body bag take TikTok by storm with its designer looks, and whilst the black colourway promptly sold out, you can still get involved with a creamy shade of ivory or vibrant cerise pink.