WATCH: Tan France On How To Look Great Every Day Without Spending A Fortune

There are many positive things that could be said about autumn/winter but the ongoing struggle of what to wear every day is possibly not one of them. When it's cold, probably rainy and largely dark outside, it's tempting to just swathe oneself in blankets and lock the door. So, how do you find easy-to-wear clothes that will make you feel great, too? Well, there's one man who has the answer to that very question.

Tan France is, of course, Queer Eye's resident fashion expert who has made a name for himself thanks to his empathetic approach to styling and a very nifty French tuck. Having helped many Queer Eye heroes, as they're known, he's back to help us all get our own stylish fix – and on a reasonable budget, too.

Tan has selected a brand new edit from George as his key picks for the new season. It's the second time he's worked with the supermarket brand, which is offering high quality, stylish pieces that don't cost the Earth. To celebrate, Grazia's Jane McFarland met Tan to discuss some of his favourite pieces, which you can shop straight from the video below. You're basically going shopping with your very own stylist.

WATCH: George x Grazia Live Shopping Experience

'Queer Eye is so important to me because it's my way of saying to the world: 'you don't have to spend 10,000 dollars on an outfit to feel amazing,' says Tan. 'What I'm doing with the heroes is showing them you can have style on any budget... this collection with George ties into what I do on Queer Eye.'

From glorious knits to versatile dresses that Tan shows us how to wear in multiple ways, this is a hard-working collection that will truly make getting dressed much easier.

At a time when the cost of living is so prevalent in everyone's minds, this collection could not be more welcome. As Tan says: ' [ When I chose my edit ] I was thinking of the person who is my female counterpart who probably has kids and is going to get messy and doesn't have time to consider a really elaborate look. What can I put on that's quick, easy and I look fab? And so there are so many pieces in this collection that I think are major but are really simple.'