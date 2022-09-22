WATCH: The Fashion And Beauty Secrets That Will Instantly Improve Your Wardrobe (And Your Make-Up Bag)

With everything that's currently going on in the world, shopping can feel more frivolous than ever. We're facing an economic crisis and a long winter that's full of uncertainty and worry for so many. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't distract yourself with things that make you feel good – and which also happen to boost the economy at the same time.

For this reason, we're launching The Grazia Hotlist, your ultimate shopping guide that will give you insider information on what to spend your hard-earned money on. Which are the new brands that you need to know? Which new collections will you absolutely want to add to your wardrobe? How can you do flawless make-up in just five minutes? We're going to be answering all of those questions – and more.

WATCH NOW: The Grazia Hot List

Hannah Banks-Walker, Grazia's head of fashion commerce, has joined forces with Tinea Taylor, TV and radio presenter, in order to share their insider secrets on what's really worth your money right now.

From the affordable shoe brand loved by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Christine Quinn to epic beauty tips from Charlotte Tilbury, you can rest assured that we're only going to be showing you the cream of the crop.