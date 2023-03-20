Sexy And Super Feminine: This Is The New GUESS SS23 Collection

It may still be cold outside, but the lengthening evenings already hold the promise of balmier days ahead. Now GUESS has launched its SS23 collection – a blended mix of clothing and accessories that will ignite your desire to travel and have you dreaming of hazy summer days.

Denim, prints, and chic accessories are just some of the stars of the new collection, worn by popular influencer and TikToker Elisa Maino.

Elisa, who has 6 million followers on TikTok has become a reference point for her female peers. Her youthful, eclectic style has made her incredibly popular. Followers love to catch up on her life and check out her daily style tips.

The GUESS collection oozes femininity, from the cream-colored crochet dress with its V-neck and stunning crossover back, to the denim jumpsuit that accentuates the waist.

Even the most comfortable looks have a sexy summer vibe. The quilted denim jacket is perfect teamed with shorts, and the open back embroidered top works so well with satin cargo pants.

GUESS have created a rich collection that will inspire, filled with ideas and combinations. So, no matter what the occasion you can create a stunning look. The designs are feminine and fresh, bringing together relaxed fits, and fabrics, very versatile denim, cotton poplin, and crochet, as well as irresistible detailing.



There’s also no shortage of accessories, from the stunning baguette bags that will take you from morning to evening, to gold-plated jewellerythat will add an edge to any outfit.