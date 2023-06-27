The Best Day Drinking Outfits To See You Through Summer Festivities

When summer finally gets on its feet, you're going to be spending a lot of time in beer gardens or rooftop bars (whether or not you actually drink alcohol). So you'll need some inspiration for day drinking outfits. We can't help but pre-plan outfits you see and a lot of our inspiration of course comes from the stylish women on Instagram. While we were on our search for outfits to wear, we thought it's only fair we share them with you all to make getting dressed that little bit easier. Because we're sure we're not alone when we say we want to get it right now that it's actually warm.

Keep going to see the one dress you'll be able to wear to absolutely any plan in your diary, see how to style double denim (just like Mia Regan) and find out how to wear the easy breezy shirt you most likely already own. Haven't got any plans yet? You'll want to start making them once you see these dreamy looks.

Try Out Double Denim

The Canadian tuxedo is key this year and so is any double denim pairing. Make like Mia Regan, who tried out an open waistcoat over a high-neck top with jeans or a denim maxi skirt. You could always lose the polo neck if you're going out-out. Just saying.

1. Agolde, Lola Denim Crop Top
Instead of a denim jacket, why not try a little denim crop top as temperatures start spiking?

2. Mother Denim, High-Waisted Push-Pop Short
The A-listers are backing longline denim shorts for summer 2023. Mother Denim's high-waisted pair

Make It A Midi

The midi skirt is an easy item to dress up or down depending on your day. Sylvie has tucked a vest and tonal shirt into a leather iteration. Very cool. If your day drinking outfits don't tend to include heels, you could easily wear this with chunky trainers. Either way, it's a cute outfit.

3. COS, Asymmetric Midi Wrap Skirt
This asymmetric wrap skirt is the easiest way to add polish to your holiday wardrobe.

4. Plan C, High-Rise Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt
Plan C's cotton-blend grey midi skirt would look cute with a baby tee and flatform flip-flops.

Never Underestimate The Button-Down Shirt

If the weather isn't playing ball then you'll need to think about layers for your day drinking outfits. A linen shirt slipped over a tank top - or a bikini top when the weather turns truly scorching - is the chicest way to do it.

5. Asceno, Formentera Verde Lightweight Cotton Shirt
Asceno's button-down can be worn as a beach dress on holiday and a button-down to work.

6. Holzweiler, Dais Stripe Shirt Sand
Wear this striped shirt open over a ribbed tank top.

Wear A Nice Top

A nice top should never be overlooked when it comes to day drinking outfits. Wear it with a maxi skirt like Monikh, add it to jeans or try it with a mini skirt – the outfit opportunities are endless.

7. Zara, Seamless Top With Rhinestones
This party top is perfect for now with shorts and later with a blazer.

8. Frame, Tie-Dye Basketball Shorts
These tie-dye basketball shorts are the definition of head-turning.

Stick To Your Comfies

If you're just going for a swift one at the pub or a coffee stop, you need to channel relaxed day drinking outfits. For summer 2023, try a pair of techy shorts with velcro sandals for a cooler take on the athleisure trend.

9. Outdoor Voices, Windbreaker 3 Breaklite Ripstop Shorts
These drawstring-waist shorts have zipped pockets so they're perfect for festival season.

10. Teva, Original Universal Sandals
Teva's velcro sandals are the gold standard when it comes to hiking-friendly footwear that's

Wear Your Best Dress

There's no need to save your best dresses just for after-dark. Give them more air time because something silky is the perfect starting point when it comes to day drinking outfits. Trust us, you'll get so many compliments if you bring out a floral dress from Rixo.

11. Rixo, Gemma Lace-Trim Midi Dress
This Rixo dress is available in sizes 6-26.