The Best Day Drinking Outfits To See You Through Summer Festivities

For pub gardens, brunch spots and picnic dates.

Street style Paris
by Harriet Davey |
When summer finally gets on its feet, you're going to be spending a lot of time in beer gardens or rooftop bars (whether or not you actually drink alcohol). So you'll need some inspiration for day drinking outfits. We can't help but pre-plan outfits you see and a lot of our inspiration of course comes from the stylish women on Instagram. While we were on our search for outfits to wear, we thought it's only fair we share them with you all to make getting dressed that little bit easier. Because we're sure we're not alone when we say we want to get it right now that it's actually warm.

Keep going to see the one dress you'll be able to wear to absolutely any plan in your diary, see how to style double denim (just like Mia Regan) and find out how to wear the easy breezy shirt you most likely already own. Haven't got any plans yet? You'll want to start making them once you see these dreamy looks.

Try Out Double Denim

The Canadian tuxedo is key this year and so is any double denim pairing. Make like Mia Regan, who tried out an open waistcoat over a high-neck top with jeans or a denim maxi skirt. You could always lose the polo neck if you're going out-out. Just saying.

1. Agolde, Lola Denim Crop Top

Agolde, Lola Denim Crop Top

Instead of a denim jacket, why not try a little denim crop top as temperatures start spiking?

1. Agolde, Lola Denim Crop Top
2. Mother Denim, High-Waisted Push-Pop Short

Mother Denim, High-Waisted Push-Pop Short

The A-listers are backing longline denim shorts for summer 2023. Mother Denim's high-waisted pair

2. Mother Denim, High-Waisted Push-Pop Short
Make It A Midi

The midi skirt is an easy item to dress up or down depending on your day. Sylvie has tucked a vest and tonal shirt into a leather iteration. Very cool. If your day drinking outfits don't tend to include heels, you could easily wear this with chunky trainers. Either way, it's a cute outfit.

3. COS, Asymmetric Midi Wrap Skirt

COS, Asymmetric Midi Wrap Skirt

This asymmetric wrap skirt is the easiest way to add polish to your holiday wardrobe.

3. COS, Asymmetric Midi Wrap Skirt
4. Plan C, High-Rise Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt

Plan C, High-Rise Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt

Plan C's cotton-blend grey midi skirt would look cute with a baby tee and flatform flip-flops.

4. Plan C, High-Rise Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt
Never Underestimate The Button-Down Shirt

If the weather isn't playing ball then you'll need to think about layers for your day drinking outfits. A linen shirt slipped over a tank top - or a bikini top when the weather turns truly scorching - is the chicest way to do it.

5. Asceno, Formentera Verde Lightweight Cotton Shirt

Asceno, Formentera Verde Lightweight Cotton Shirt

Asceno's button-down can be worn as a beach dress on holiday and a button-down to work.

5. Asceno, Formentera Verde Lightweight Cotton Shirt
6. Holzweiler, Dais Stripe Shirt Sand

Holzweiler, Dais Stripe Shirt Sand

Wear this striped shirt open over a ribbed tank top.

6. Holzweiler, Dais Stripe Shirt Sand
Wear A Nice Top

A nice top should never be overlooked when it comes to day drinking outfits. Wear it with a maxi skirt like Monikh, add it to jeans or try it with a mini skirt – the outfit opportunities are endless.

7. Zara, Seamless Top With Rhinestones

Zara, Seamless Top With Rhinestones

This party top is perfect for now with shorts and later with a blazer.

7. Zara, Seamless Top With Rhinestones
8. Frame, Tie-Dye Basketball Shorts

Frame, Tie-Dye Basketball Shorts

These tie-dye basketball shorts are the definition of head-turning.

8. Frame, Tie-Dye Basketball Shorts
Stick To Your Comfies

If you're just going for a swift one at the pub or a coffee stop, you need to channel relaxed day drinking outfits. For summer 2023, try a pair of techy shorts with velcro sandals for a cooler take on the athleisure trend.

9. Outdoor Voices, Windbreaker 3 Breaklite Ripstop Shorts

Outdoor Voices, Windbreaker 3 Breaklite Ripstop Shorts

These drawstring-waist shorts have zipped pockets so they're perfect for festival season.

9. Outdoor Voices, Windbreaker 3 Breaklite Ripstop Shorts
10. Teva, Original Universal Sandals

Teva, Original Universal Sandals

Teva's velcro sandals are the gold standard when it comes to hiking-friendly footwear that's

10. Teva, Original Universal Sandals
Wear Your Best Dress

There's no need to save your best dresses just for after-dark. Give them more air time because something silky is the perfect starting point when it comes to day drinking outfits. Trust us, you'll get so many compliments if you bring out a floral dress from Rixo.

11. Rixo, Gemma Lace-Trim Midi Dress

Rixo, Gemma Lace-Trim Midi Dress

This Rixo dress is available in sizes 6-26.

11. Rixo, Gemma Lace-Trim Midi Dress
12. Ghost, Alena White Spot Satin Midi Dress

Ghost, Alena White Spot Satin Midi Dress

Polka dots are the most timeless print of all, meaning this dress will be a favourite summer after

12. Ghost, Alena White Spot Satin Midi Dress
