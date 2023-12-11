Zara’s Latest Campaign Prompts Calls For A ‘Boycott’ From Customers

Zara's latest campaign, which shows a model standing amongst wooden crates with half-wrapped plaster bodies that in some cases are missing limbs, has prompted outrage on social media since launching four days ago. The Atelier collection, which is the high street brand's limited-edition collection celebrating its, 'commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression', immediately came under fire on social media, with users calling out the tone-deaf nature of its subject matter considering the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The photographs were taken by Tim Walker, who is generally thought of as one of the greatest and most imaginative fashion photographers of his generation.

©Zara

As well as showing plaster bodies that are lying on the floor with both legs missing and what looks like bits of rubble on the ground, another shot shows the campaign's model, Kristen McMenamy, balancing one of the bodies, which has been wrapped in what looks like cotton, across her shoulder. Users were quick to point out that the campaign appeared to be glamorising the kinds of images that are typically associated with acts of genocide.

One user said, 'I am genuinely fascinated to know how you arrived at the decision that genocide-chic was the way to go.' Another commented: 'What makes this even more bizarre is the fact that it has to be approved by multiple people before it goes live... I'm so confused. How could they miss the mark so badly?'

©Zara

The campaign images were posted on the brand's feed on Friday 8th December. Although Zara appears to have removed some of the images according to user comments like, 'Deleting the previous photos doesn’t change anything', it had left six of the images on its feed as of this morning (Monday 11th December), only turning the comments off underneath one. It appears that most of the images, however, are still available to view on its website under the tab 'Zara Atelier'. The brand has not yet responded to a request for comment from Grazia.

©Zara