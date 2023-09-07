Everything You Need To Know About The Victoria’s Secret World Tour

Last night in NYC, after a four year hiatus, The Victoria’s Secret show made its impressive return to the pink carpet. Whilst the brand itself never actually went anywhere, the famous Victoria's Secret shows had disappeared for a pause and refresh - but last night the infamous pink carpet was rolled out once again for a some might say, reintroduction to the brand.

So What Is The Victoria's Secret World Tour '23?

The concept of the Victoria's Secret World Tour brings together a series of 4 designers who represent four cities from across the globe; British London designer Supriya Lele, Lago’s Bubu Ogisi, Jenny Fax from Toyko and Melissa Valdes from Bogota. The set of four are part of the ‘VS20’- a group of 20 innovative global creatives who have each produced part of the new Victoria's Secret collections which will be revealed in a part 'docu' part runway style film. The good news s, you'll be able to watch the show too - as the Victoria's Secret show is set to stream on September 26th via Amazon Prime.

What Happened At The Victoria's Secret Show?

The show itself, which you'll be able to watch later this month, took place last night. Back to where it all began, the VS angles landed on the pink carpet kicking off the start of New York Fashion Week. Victoria's Secret alumni, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid all flocked to The Manhattan Centre in New York City, joining a whole host of A-listers. The new era of Victoria Secret Angels, Lourdes Leon, Iris Law and Lila Moss, arrived decked out the all new VS wings. And, much like the VS shows of yesteryear there was still a musical element - flashback to the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and even Ed Sheeran performing on the runways back in the day - this year's headliner will be none-other than, fashion's favourite, Doja Cat.

SEE: All The Best Victoria's Secret A-List Outfits

As VS went all out for the 2023 World Tour, so did the VIPs in attendance- from Grazia’s own cover star Priyanka Chopra to Julia Fox see a breakdown of our favourite looks:

Gigi Hadid courtesy of VS/ BFA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas courtesy of VS/ BFA

Julia Fox courtesy of VS/ BFA

Emily Ratajkowski courtesy of VS/ BFA

Lila Moss courtesy of VS/ BFA

Paloma Elsesser courtesy of VS/ BFA

Lourdes Leon courtesy of VS/ BFA