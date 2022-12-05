Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli Is Named Designer Of The Year At The Fashion Awards 2022

by Natalie Hammond and Julia Harvey |

At The Fashion Awards, the night belonged to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, who took home the evening’s biggest prize: Designer of the Year. Presented by Valentino darling, Florence Pugh. Some of 2022’s biggest fashion moments (and trends) have been down to the exuberant eye of Mr Piccoli. Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding dress - one of this year’s most Googled - was one of his bespoke creations.

Ditto the gown worn by Florence Pugh - which was power pink, sheer and immediately sparked debate (Pugh definitely came out on top after posting on Instagram: ‘I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying’.

Then there was Barbiecore, which, according to the end of year report at global search platform Lyst, is this year’s biggest trend, with searches spiking for hot pink products after pictures dropped of Margot Robbie. As the official creator of Valentino Pink PP - the colour that dominated his runway in February - Piccioli’s pink is brighter than fuchsia, but more forgiving than neon - and a hue that is head-turning for all the right reasons.

Keep scrolling for all of the designer’s best fashion moments of 2022.

Gallery SEE: Our Favourite Pierpaolo Piccioli's Best Red Carpet Looks 1 of 13 CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Florence Pugh and and Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli arriving to The Fashion Awards 2022. 2 of 13 Simone Ashley in Valentino Garavani purple sequins and matching platforms during Paris Fashion Week 3 of 13 Ashley Park wears Valentino Garavani during Paris Fashion Week 2022. 4 of 13 Florence Pugh in a show-stopping Valentino's Haute Couture gown attending the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. 5 of 13 Dan Levy arrives at the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show. 6 of 13 Naomi Campbell attends the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show. 7 of 13 Florence Pugh arrives at the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show wearing fuchsia pink Valentino Garavani gown. 8 of 13 Anne Hathaway wears a Valentino Garavani sequin mini dress and platforms to attend the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 22/23 show. 9 of 13 Glenn Close and Pierpaolo Piccioli attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. 10 of 13 Jenna Ortega attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. 11 of 13 Ikram Abdi Omar attends the opening of 'Forever - Valentino', an exhibition paying homage to its founder Valentino Garavani. 12 of 13 Anne Hathaway wears a Valentino Couture look from the Fall 2022 collection during the New York Film Festival. 13 of 13 Zendaya wears custom Valetino Garavani for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.