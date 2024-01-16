Suki Waterhouse’s Bump-Baring Emmy’s Dress Is Serious Maternity Style Inspiration

A round of applause to stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, as last night at the Emmy's Suki Waterhouse was undoubtedly one of the best dressed. The star stepped onto the red carpet beautifully donning Valentino Couture with side cut outs that show off her bump, proving there is no wrong or right way to dress during your pregnancy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The haute couture look featured an apron-style bib and Waterhouse explained that while the dress had been in the works for months a few alterations needed to be made along the way. 'They had to really take it apart and redesign the dress to make it fit the bump,' she said to Laverne Cox on the red carpet. 'I'm really glad they made it work.'

Suki Waterhouse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)