Suki Waterhouse’s Bump-Baring Emmy’s Dress Is Serious Maternity Style Inspiration

A round of applause to stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, as last night at the Emmy's Suki Waterhouse was undoubtedly one of the best dressed. The star stepped onto the red carpet beautifully donning Valentino Couture with side cut outs that show off her bump, proving there is no wrong or right way to dress during your pregnancy.
The haute couture look featured an apron-style bib and Waterhouse explained that while the dress had been in the works for months a few alterations needed to be made along the way. 'They had to really take it apart and redesign the dress to make it fit the bump,' she said to Laverne Cox on the red carpet. 'I'm really glad they made it work.'
Waterhouse joins a stellar list of bump-baring stars such as Rihanna, Sienna Miller and Jessie J that ultimately revolutionised pregnancy style. The look was nicely paired with Tiffany & Co. earrings and Waterhouse wore her signature dirty blonde hair in loose waves.