Scamp & Dude Launch ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ Charity Collection

Since Scamp & Dude's inception, giving back has been at the heart of the brand's mission. Now founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp has teamed up with four of our favourite women - Billie Piper, Shaznay Lewis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Vicky McClure - to create a limited-edition charity collection. Each star has designed an item of organic cotton loungewear with profits going to their chosen charity.

'I really admire these brilliant women,' says Jo. 'What Billie, Shaznay, Sophie and Vicky do and what they have each achieved over the years, have inspired me in many ways. They also each have a unique style which I knew would translate into their Scamp & Dude designs.'

Proceeds from the 'We've Got Your Back' collection will go to help Borne, Our Dementia Choir, Refuge and WONDER Foundation - so you can add some joy to your wardrobe and support some brilliant causes while you're at it.

Check out the collection below and sign up here to be the first to shop the collection.

Billie Piper: 'I’ve chosen Refuge, as it’s a charity I have been closely working with for the last couple of years to help raise money to support women and their children. It’s a brilliant charity that does the most phenomenal and vital work, supporting survivors of domestic abuse, so I urge you to get your hands on one and support too.'

Shaznay Lewis: 'I’m looking forward to wearing the hoodie, especially as I know it’s donating funds to ‘WONDER Foundation’. They are an incredible charity that really do make a difference to so many women and girls out there.'

Vicky McClure: 'I enjoyed designing the t-shirt alongside Jo and love that the graphic has taken inspiration from Our Dementia Choir logo; it all ties in perfectly. I know that Our Dementia Choir will hugely benefit from the donations from this collection and look forward to seeing people wearing the t-shirt out and about.'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 'It’s a huge privilege to design something that not only do you get to wear, but

it benefits a charity you really care about. There are some amazing charities included in this campaign, including Borne, whom I’m a Brand Ambassador for. After experiencing two premature births myself, the charity is very close to my heart, so I know how much a difference the donations from the sweatshirts will make.'