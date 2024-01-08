The Secret Behind Rosamund Pike’s Veil On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The best present of the festive season wasn't under the tree at all but on Amazon Prime. I'm talking, of course, about Saltburn, which, as long as you weren't sandwiched on the sofa between your dad and your gran for a family viewing session, will certainly have picked up your Betwixtmas. For fans - and especially those who have bought a certain scented candle (it's smell? Jacob Elordi's bathwater) - it won't come as a surprise that the red carpet was stolen by Rosamund Pike. The British actor, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, arrived wearing an outfit that would made her character, Lady Elspeth Catton, coo with delight: a vintage lace gown by Dior Couture.
A deliciously elegant take on old world glamour, Pike wore the dress with a similarly enigmatic veil, a netted design by Philip Treacy, which framed her face to perfection. As she explained on the red carpet, the veil was essential as opposed to an add-on because of a skiing accident before Christmas.
Regardless of its origin story, the veil was undoubtedly the most interesting choice of accessory on the red carpet (narrowly beating the single ruby earring worn by her co-star, Barry Keoghan).