The Secret Behind Rosamund Pike’s Veil On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The best present of the festive season wasn't under the tree at all but on Amazon Prime. I'm talking, of course, about Saltburn, which, as long as you weren't sandwiched on the sofa between your dad and your gran for a family viewing session, will certainly have picked up your Betwixtmas. For fans - and especially those who have bought a certain scented candle (it's smell? Jacob Elordi's bathwater) - it won't come as a surprise that the red carpet was stolen by Rosamund Pike. The British actor, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, arrived wearing an outfit that would made her character, Lady Elspeth Catton, coo with delight: a vintage lace gown by Dior Couture.