  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

Have You Been Wondering What The Primark x Greggs Collection Looks Like?

Sausage roll + sliders, anyone?

Primark x Greggs
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

In case you thought the internet was joking, it is true that Primark and Greggs have joined forces in order to bring us all, er, the fashion collab nobody knew they wanted? In fact, August 5 will mark the second drop of Primark x Greggs, which this season is aiming for your festival wardrobe. The 21-piece collection includes bodysuits, cycling shorts, a cross-body bag, a pair of sliders and a pair of bright blue clogs (aka, exactly what you need to live your best festival life this summer).

Primark x Greggs

To celebrate the launch of Primark x Greggs, which will be available in Primark stores, fans will get early-access to the collab in five city locations across the UK (Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Newcastle). The 'Snackfest' tour bus, a mobile shop and mini festival experience, will be popping up in each (for exact locations and dates, see below) to give the people what they want: merch and, we imagine, snacks to the tune of sausage rolls and pasties?

  1. Brighton: Jubilee Square, July 27, 11am–5pm

  2. Manchester: Cathedral Gardens, July 29, 11am – 5pm

  3. Liverpool: Liverpool One Paradise Place, July 31, 11am – 5pm

  4. Glasgow: ArgyleSt, August 2,11am–5pm

  5. Newcastle: Northumberland St, August 4 11am – 5pm

Gallery

SEE: The Second Drop Of Primark x Greggs

Cross-Body Bag, £9
1 of 8

Clogs, £6
2 of 8

Cycling Shorts, £8
3 of 8

Cropped Hoodie, £12
4 of 8

Bodysuit, £8
5 of 8

Sliders, £8
6 of 8

Varsity Jacket, £25
7 of 8

Basketball Shorts, £12
8 of 8

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us