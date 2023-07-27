You Can Now Register To Shop Phoebe Philo’s New Brand, Which Will Be Available In September

Philophiles, rejoice! After years of waiting, Phoebe Philo has announced that the first collection from her eponymous brand will be both revealed and available to buy online in September 2023. And today, a rather cryptic post appeared on Instagram announcing that registration is now open . Be still our beating hearts.

It's hard to convey the obsession - and sheer adoration - that people reserve for pieces of clothing designed by Philo. During her tenure at Celiné - back when it still an accent on the e and a period for which there is a dedicated account on Instagram: @oldceline - she transformed the brand into the holy grail of good taste. Appearing for a quick bow after the show, it was her choice of footwear - a pair of Stan Smiths - that said it all. She knew how to do quiet luxury better than anyone. Hits included enormous blankets printed with the names of classic dishes such as, 'bangers and mash.' You might scoff, but she put it on the catwalk, people wanted to wear it (or snuggle under it). (Bicester Village's outlet is famously full of her disciplines who are hoping to come across a tie-dye sunset shirt or caped dress in their size).