Here’s Why The Peugeot 408 Is A Milan Fashion Week Essential

Ask anyone who’s ever attempted to traverse the Italian city during Milan Fashion Week – or, for that matter, at any other time – and they’ll tell you that a car is not just a luxury, but a necessity.

With the sprawling warren of streets and a packed schedule spanning Gucci to Prada to Dolce & Gabbana, it’s a busy time of year so you need a car that’s as reliable as it is stylish. Enter: the new Peugeot 408.

PEUGEOT 408

Slick and speedy, with its 1598cc Hybrid low-emission engine, the top-of-the-range C-segment fastback can top speeds of 145mph in sport mode and 84mph in electric – though with our experience of Milanese traffic, you’re far more likely to experience a super-smooth 20mph ride. If/when you do get stuck in a jam, the automatic dual zone air conditioning, which features a ‘Clean Cabin’ air purification system, ensures a comfortable wait, while the spacious and ergonomic second row seats offer 188mm of knee room with a footwell designed to let you stretch your legs out under the front seats. Plus, there’s wireless connection for Apple Car Play to keep you entertained and four USB-C sockets to keep your phone fully juiced.

Powered by six cameras and nine radars, a suite of 30 advanced driver assistance systems – spanning adaptive cruise control, night vision, long-range blind spot monitoring and rear traffic alert – provide peace of mind and safety.

PEUGEOT 408

In ‘Obsession Blue’ – a new eye-catching colour selected to mark the launch of the model – it’s a peacock of the car world and easy to spot in a sea of black saloons – crucial when you’re dashing between shows.