Paloma Elsesser Wins Model Of The Year At The Fashion Awards 2023

Paloma Elsesser has walked the biggest runways and appeared on the biggest covers. Now, she's just made history as the first curve model to win at The Fashion Awards.

Paloma Elsesser attends The Fashion Awards 2023 ©Getty

'Wow, I'm very very shocked and very very grateful,' was the first thing she said as she stepped up to the mic, thanking her peers who were nominated for Model of the Year: 'I wouldn't be able to endure how beautiful and hard this industry is without all of you,' she said. (Incidentally, she chose to wear a simple yet scene-stealing gown by Ferragamo, a house that she refers to as 'her family' on Instagram.) As soon as she said, 'I'm the first curve model to win this award,' the applause was so resounding that she had to stop speaking for a good 20 seconds.

Paloma Elsesser at Ferragamo ©Getty