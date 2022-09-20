Whatever Happens, The Real Winner Of Bake Off Is Already Noel Fielding’s Wardrobe

Look, I miss Sandi Toksvig as much as the next person but it has to be said that however natty she may look in a printed shirt, Noel Fielding she is not. That's right, The Great British Bake Off is back and with it, an array of Noel's whimsical shirts, vaguely ironic jumpers and a collection of truly excellent ankle boots. The first episode's MCQ Black 'Positive Earth' Sweater set the tone for this series, so it seems our great sartorial expectations for N-Fields, as absolutely nobody is calling him, are already being exceeded.

In previous years, we've seen a Westwood creation, a Dries Van Noten number, which happily gave Noel a dinner party guest from the '70s vibe about him, and plenty of WAH WAH options, too. Most of the shirts and jumpers this sartorial genius wears during Bake Off sell out within minutes - a tribute to his keen eye for an irresistible design.

As for the new introduction of Matt Lucas, I can see what he's doing. In his initial promo shot, there was a navy printed shirt that was just on the right side of 'fun' – but that was merely a warm-up act for his first episode, during which Lucas debuted a red shirt with enormous pink polka dots. Is he coming for Noel's crown, or will this actually turn out to be a shirty union, destined to bring joy to the country? Only time will tell.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in episode one of Bake Off

While we wait to see how this truly nail-biting fashion saga plays out for another year, we can at least enjoy some of the knitwear Noel has chosen for series past. There was a Raf Simons smiley jumper, for example, which proved that Noel is a secret hypebeast, while Japanese week saw him choose from a collaboration between Wah-Wah Australia x Laura Callaghan.

Noel wearing a Wah-Wah Australia x Laura Callaghan jumper

In order to satiate our voracious appetites for more of these jaunty outfits, we can at least look to previous series of Bake Off, which saw Noel graduate from nutty high street shirts to truly astonishing designer numbers, cementing him as the one true style icon of all time. I'm pretty sure that's how it went?

Well, anyway, a particular highlight was the time that Noel sent the entire country into panic, lest they all be affected by a crippingly migraine induced by the jazzy shirt he had chosen for Dairy Week. Many concerned tweets were published as people became disoriented and confused. 'Can't watch Bake Off due to the nightmare that is Noel Fielding's headache-inducing shirt. I will not hear a bad word said about the man, it is what it is,' wrote one fan.

Noel in is 'headache' of a shirt

Speaking of feeling disoriented, at first I was taken aback by the choice of Valentino for episode one of the previous series. After all, as I said, Noel normally spent most of the Bake Off seasons in shirts from Lazy Oaf. But then, thinking about it, Sandi Toksvig's hair looked even more coiffured than usual, suggesting that the wardrobe, hair and make-up teams decided to put all that Channel 4 money to good use. And clearly, Lucas has managed to pilfer some of it for his own shirt collection, too.

Noel in a Lazy Oaf shirt

A personal favourite of The Shirts is probably the one that resembled a brick wall, for no clear reason at all. There was also the vintage Kenzo tomato print shirt and the ocean print Paul Smith number which, while relatively conservative by Noel's own standards, is the level of 'out-there' that would raise eyebrows in a Midlands pub.

Noel in a yellow Bella Freud jumper

I also fully enjoyed his choice of a yellow Bella Freud jumper. Oh, and the time he wore a pink ice-cream print shirt also owned by vlogging sensation Zoella. You really can't make this stuff up!

Noel's 'Brick Wall' shirt, also by Lazy Oaf

Really, the achievement here lies not in Fielding's choice of shirts, but rather his ability to wear the most ridiculous prints like he's wearing an old T-shirt. He is – to paraphrase Tyra Banks in every episode of America's Next Top Model ever made – wearing the shirt, rather than letting it wear him. I BET he has a cerulean jumper and fully understands its import.

Whatever happens this series – however many clammy hands are gripped for just that moment too long by Paul Hollywood; however many innuendos reveal the production team to possess the same sensibility as a Carry-On film and however many contestants promise that they really won't cry as tears stream from their eyes – at least we'll always have Noel's shirts. As Braveheart once said, they can make Brexit happen, but they can't take away Bake Off.