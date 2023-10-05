Naomi Campbell’s Extraordinary 40 Years In Fashion Will Be Showcased At The V&A

This year saw the resurgence of the legendary 90s supermodels, with the supers gracing catwalks and front covers all across the globe. Naomi Campbell especially. In both Paris and Milan, the model captivated audiences as she starred in glossy campaigns and closed shows for renowned designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. And, although fashion week has concluded, all eyes remain on the icon as London's V&A announces an upcoming landmark exhibition, titled NAOMI.

Naomi Campbell Ralph Lauren Spring 1990 (Photo by George Chinsee/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Set to be hosted at the V&A museum, the exhibition will unveil Campbell's extensive wardrobe of haute couture and ready-to-wear ensembles, offering a captivating journey through her remarkable four-decade career in the fashion industry. The exhibit will chronicle her trajectory from being scouted in Covent Garden at the age of 15 to making history at 18 as the first Black model to grace the cover of Paris Vogue in August 1988.

This is the first time that a model will be the focus of an exhibition at the V&A, featuring approximately 100 looks from the pinnacle of global high fashion, the exhibit showcases designs by luminaries like Chanel, Donatella Versace, Virgil Abloh, Vivienne Westwood, Yves Saint Laurent, and many more. The visual journey is complemented by striking imagery captured by renowned photographers including Nick Knight, Steven Meisel, and Tim Walker, thoughtfully curated by Edward Enninful OBE - with Naomi's personal involvement of course.

Naomi Campbell Paris, France 1995 (Photo by Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The exhibition goes beyond fashion, acknowledging mentors like Nelson Mandela who influenced Naomi. It also celebrates her advocacy work, highlighting her pivotal role in joining the Black Girls Coalition in 1989 and championing increased diversity on the catwalk. Sonnet Stanfill, Senior Curator, Fashion, V&A, said, 'Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion. She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences.'

Naomi Campbell, Gianni Versace and Stella Tennant at Versace Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1996

When will the NAOMI exhibition open?

NAOMI, scheduled to open on June 22, 2024, and run until April 6, 2025 with tickets to be announced at a later date - so watch this space. And with the supers making waves in 2023, Naomi's 2024 is poised to be an even more memorable chapter in her illustrious career.

'I’m honoured to be asked by the V&A to share my life in clothes with the world.' - Naomi Campbell