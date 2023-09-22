It’s Meg Ryan Season, Here Are The Best ’90s Films For Autumn Inspiration

It was TikTok and the rise of #MegRyanFall that made the actress Meg Ryan synonymous with the start of autumn for a whole new generation, but let's face it, it was always going to happen. For one thing, she's the OG queen of the feel-good rom com - arguably the only movie to watch in a chunky-knit jumper, while sipping your first pumpkin-spiced latte of the season. Movies like When Harry Met Sally, which explores the age-old question of whether women and men can ever really be 'just friends' (spoiler: no, according to the film), and You've Got Mail, a charming rom-com that sees rival bookstore owners unknowingly fall in love over the Internet while engaging in very public warfare in the West Village, were made to be viewed as the nights draw in and the leaves change colour.
And then of course there's the fashion, and when #MegRyanFall amassed 1.4m views on TikTok a couple of years ago, users were posting their autumn 'fits that are heavy with references to Sally Albright. It's the ruby red turtlenecks worn with caramel-coloured blazers. It's the black brogues nestled into a carpet of crunchy brown leaves. And it's exactly, along with a pumpkin-spiced latte, what we feel like right now.
All of this got us thinking about other '90s films that provide inspiration for fall, where just looking at the clothes makes you want to turn on the central heating. Keep scrolling for the best fall films, guaranteed to make you say: we'll have what she's having.
SEE: The Best '90s Films For Fall Inspiration
Hocus Pocus
Perhaps this should fall under inspiration for 'Halloween'...Still, look at the glorious autumn colours on the three of them.
Little Women
Cosy scenes around the fireplace - even when one sister (ahem, Amy) has thrown another's manuscript on the coals - are one of our favourite things about Little Women.
Rushmore
Rushmore is all the inspiration we need for back-to-school style (and knocks on the door of #darkacademia).
The Craft
This supernatural teen thriller features more 'autumn term' inspiration, as well as '90s hits such as tinted shades and leather jackets.
You've Got Mail
You've Got Mail might be the most charming rom-com ever made - and its polo neck game is second to none.
Waiting to Exhale
Waiting to Exhale's four leading ladies wore a spectrum of autumnal hues between them for this particular scene.
When Harry Met Sally
Technically, When Harry Met Sally was released in 1989, but a bowler hat and a bed of crunchy leaves? It doesn't get much more autumn than that.