It’s Meg Ryan Season, Here Are The Best ’90s Films For Autumn Inspiration

It was TikTok and the rise of #MegRyanFall that made the actress Meg Ryan synonymous with the start of autumn for a whole new generation, but let's face it, it was always going to happen. For one thing, she's the OG queen of the feel-good rom com - arguably the only movie to watch in a chunky-knit jumper, while sipping your first pumpkin-spiced latte of the season. Movies like When Harry Met Sally, which explores the age-old question of whether women and men can ever really be 'just friends' (spoiler: no, according to the film), and You've Got Mail, a charming rom-com that sees rival bookstore owners unknowingly fall in love over the Internet while engaging in very public warfare in the West Village, were made to be viewed as the nights draw in and the leaves change colour.