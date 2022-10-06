These Lashana Lynch Outfits Prove That She’s A Style Star

Lashana Lynch is about to light up cinema screens in not one but two of autumn's most-anticipated movies - Matilda and The Woman King - and her red carpet style game has been nothing short of spectacular. At yesterday's premiere of Matilda, she proved, definitively, that sparkles shouldn't be saved for party season. Her dress - a sequinned slip from Ashish - was fashion-forward but, more importantly, fun. For the premiere of The Woman King, meanwhile, she opted for Jenny Packham - the designer who has a history of making dresses for Bond girls - with a dress and cape that glimmered with gold. Her stylist is the legendary Karla Welch, the woman who works with the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Megan Rapinoe and Ruth Negga (AKA, some of the coolest people on the planet to have on your client list). 2022 has been a particularly stellar year in the wardrobe of Lynch. Keep scrolling for her best outfits.