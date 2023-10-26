Everything We Know So Far About Khy – Kylie Jenner’s New Clothing Line

The Kardashian empire is expanding and on the 24th of October 2023, Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the family, shared anInstagram post that sent the fashion world abuzz. In the picture, she sat on the floor, dressed in a boxy leather trench coat and striking Ferragamo heels. Her caption simply read, 'Meet khy,' but it was the handle she tagged, @khy, that held the key to her latest venture.

Khy, a clever play on Jenner’s own nickname, had been teased back in July and fans had been eagerly anticipating its launch. The venture will interestingly be led by her mother Kris Jenner and Jens and Emma Grede, the same dynamic duo behind the successful fashion brands Skims, by Kim Kardashian, and Good American, by Khloé Kardashian.

Jenner shared her inspiration for the brand in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, stating, 'The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in.' The first drop of Khy she referred to as 'King Kylie,' a persona she had developed during her Tumblr era - a glimpse into her core identity.

Intrigued? Below is everything you need to know about Khy ahead of its official launch.

Courtesy of Khy

What is Kylie Jenner's Khy?

The unique selling point of Khy is its approach to collaboration. Kylie Jenner’s brand aims to work with different guest designers throughout the year, and is set to create wardrobe basics, staples, and investment pieces.

When will KHY launch?

The debut collection from Kylie Jenner's namesake clothing line will be designed in collaboration with Berlin brand Namilia, and is set to launch November 1st on Khy.com. For now, you can sign up for exclusive early access.

How much will Khy cost?

According to WSJ, prices of this collection will be under $200, tapping to the accessible price point Kylie wants to achieve.

Courtesy of Khy

What is in the Khy debut launch?

The debut collection will feature 12 faux-leather pieces with nylon-and-elastane ‘base layers,’ similar to the trench Kylie rocked on her soft launch on Instagram.

What is Khy’s size range like?