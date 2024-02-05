Kate Moss And Anne Hathaway Give Ski Inspiration At The Moncler Grenoble Show In St. Moritz

The #apresski hashtag might be currently trending on TikTok, but those looking for skiwear inspiration need search no longer. Moncler delivered the answers in its show in the heart of the mountains of Swiss ski resort St. Moritz.

Kate Moss, wearing leggings tucked into Yeti-style boots, and Anne Hathaway, decked out in winter white, sat front row at the brand’s first show dedicated to Moncler Grenoble, its technical outerwear line. They weren’t the only stars who’d jetted in for the occasion. Models including Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk were part of an extraordinary show that saw a catwalk snake through the trees of a forest on the mountainside. Almost 300 guests watched, all decked out in white Moncler padded capes so as to blend into the background, sipping thermos flasks of hot tea and gluhwein to keep warm in the freezing temperatures.

Moncler has become famous for scene-stealing show moments. Two years ago, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the brand founded in 1952, the Italian luxury house gathered a cast of 1952 including 700 dancers, 200 musicians, 100 choir members and 952 models for a performance outside Milan’s landmark Duomo cathedral. Over 18,000 Milanese flocked to the square to watch the spectacle of the artists dancing in white padded jackets and beanie hats.

Whilst the St. Moritz show was smaller in number, it was equally steeped in significance – designed to, as the brand said on Instagram, take things ‘back to where it all began.’ Moncler’s DNA is in the mountains: the company originally started by producing padded sleeping bags, telescopic tents and then outerwear for workers at high altitudes.

Since then, under chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini’s remit, the brand has been worn by everyone from Olympic champions – including Perrine Laffont, current ambassador French mogul skier – and the well-heeled luxury clientele that frequent the slopes of St Moritz and beyond. In 2023, the Moncler group reported sales were up 16% YOY, to over $1.8 billion, in the first nine months.

As other luxury houses rush to enter the increasingly lucrative skiwear category, it makes sense that Moncler are determined to prove that its jackets aren’t just fashion statements but rather mountain sportswear than doesn’t scrimp on style.

The St. Moritz show will have helped that mission. All the ski essentials were on the catwalk; from flattering belted jackets to sleek one-pieces and even the chicest snow boot bag. But there was also plenty for the woman who wants to après as hard as she skis. Think cashmere dungarees, shearling-trimmed flippy skirts with matching jackets and killer accessories. Jumbo scarves draped all the way to the ground stood out, as did the fuzzy bucket hats.