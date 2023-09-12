Kate Middleton’s Best Alexander McQueen Moments

Sarah Burton's departure from Alexander McQueen, the label she helmed as creative director for 13 years but worked at for an impressive 26, came as something of a surprise to much of the fashion industry when the news broke yesterday. In a statement issued by the house, she expressed her gratitude to her mentor and the man whose name is ultimately on the door. 'Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.'

One woman whose wardrobe has been shaped by Burton's McQueen, always an ode to the craftsmanship and creativity of the British Isles, is the Princess of Wales. In fact, it was her wedding dress that made a household name out of Burton. What was practically a state secret became front page news as soon as the bride emerged from that town car. Glancing over her lace-enclosed shoulder as her sister, Pippa Middleton, held its end aloft, it instantly created one of the most iconic photos of the new royal establishment. Of course, that was just the beginning of a very fruitful partnership between the fashion designer and the future Queen.

Ever since her wedding dress, Kate has worn the brand for almost every major event where her photograph will appear on newspaper covers around the world. The BAFTAs. (In 2019 and 2023, she actually wore the same gown by Alexander McQueen.) Her 40th birthday portraits. The coronation of King Charles III. But Burton didn't just provide gowns fit for a modern-day princess. She was also a royal go-to when it came to tailoring that needed to look stately and sharp in equal measure. For a launch event earlier this year hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate chose a tomato red trouser suit that looked directional and, yes, a little daring. Where will her wardrobe go next? Hard to say. But the good news is that she has plenty to rewear in the meantime.