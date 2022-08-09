In Memory Of Issey Miyake, We Take A Look At Some Of His Most Memorable Catwalk Moments

Issey Miyake, the legendary Japanese designer, has died aged 84. Born in Hiroshima, seven years before the city was devastated by the atomic bomb, Miyake moved to Paris in the 1960s to train under Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. In 1970, by then based in Tokyo, he opened his own design studio. Rising to prominence in the 1980s, Miyake’s name became synonymous with cutting-edge design. The beauty of his work was in the ability to fuse precise, innovative construction with a tactile ease and playfulness. Take his signature micro-pleats, which could be chucked in the washing machine and not lose their shape. They are an exemplary generous design: clever but not difficult, classic but unpredictable, striking – almost architectural in appearance – but offering the effortless comfort of trackpants. No wonder people who buy one piece quickly find themselves hooked. Another fan? Steve Jobs (Miyake also designed his signature black polo neck). Keep scrolling to see some of his most memorable catwalk moments.