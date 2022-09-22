Here’s The Super Stylish Compact SUV That’s Got Everyone Talking

by Sam Dring |

On a warm summer day, we got to take the ŠKODA KAMIQ out on the open road. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is a compact SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) that feels premium in every way.

You can choose the SE, the SE L Executive, or the Monte Carlo. With visions of the French Rivera, we chose the Monte Carlo for our trip. Here’s our take on the KAMIQ.



The KAMIQ looks good, has superb design detail, and has edges and curves in all the right places. We guarantee you’ll get compliments.



A lot of vehicles in the compact SUV world can feel a little boring to drive, but the KAMIQ packs a punch. Urban road, country lane, motorway, it feels powerful and agile yet comfortable. The MPG is great, the price competitive and there are a host of optional extras, so you can build the car that’s perfect for you.

When it comes to space, this small SUV is seriously roomy. Big boot, lots of storage, and most importantly great headroom and leg room. So, you can fit everyone in. And whether they are front or back all passengers will enjoy the ride. With lots of luggage capacity, you can take what you like, no need to travel light here.



The thing that struck us about the KAMIQ was the sense of style and quality. It has a luxury look and feel, inside and out. In the Monte Carlo you get a sports steering wheel and sports seats which are super stylish. Other key features of the KAMIQ include 18'' black Vega alloy wheels, a stunning panoramic glass roof and a virtual cockpit with a 10.25'' display. The KAMIQ is certainly on point.



There’s plenty of tech too, from LED Lights and satellite navigation to wireless smart link. You can even lock and unlock via Smartphone. And with cruise control, lane assist, rear parking sensors, and an optional rear-view camera you’re in for a smooth and safe ride.

ŠKODA has put thought into every detail. The windscreen washer reservoir opens as a funnel for an easy top-up. The ice scraper is conveniently stored in the fuel filler flap and doubles as a tyre tread measure. Our favourite clever hack is the umbrella hidden in the driver’s door for rainy day emergencies. Style, connectivity and clever ideas all come together perfectly. It is engaging and exciting to drive, and the stylish sport detailing will give you a rush.