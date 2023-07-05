What Went Down When Felicity Jones Met Mr Armani

by Henrik Lischke |

What is the proper thing to say when meeting a fashion icon like Mr Armani backstage at his couture show? Felicity Jones has the answer, ‘Bellissimo,’ she tells Grazia. ‘Which he seemed to appreciate. It was my first time meeting him.’ The British actress has joined an exclusive circle of A-listers who have been dressed by the designer who’s pioneered the modern-day red carpet. Rubbing shoulders in the audience with fellow stars Laura Dern, Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson, ‘it felt like a special group,’ Felicity says. ‘They’re all fantastic women. We went for dinner afterwards and it felt very warm and familiar.’ And naturally, they were all donned in Armani.

Felicity Jones ©Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

This is an easy exercise for the 88-year-old maestro of Italian fashion, who, over the past four decades, has become synonymous with event-dressing. He famously kitted out Diane Keaton in 1978 and Jodie Foster in 1992, who he rescued from the Oscars worst-dressed list. Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts, too, are part of the Armani flock - the list goes on.

Jodie Foster in Armani 1992

‘There’s something magical and mysterious about his work. He’s got such a passion for film and you could really see it in the show. It was incredibly cinematic,’ says Jones. “I don’t use this word very often but last night’s show was absolutely exquisite.

The closing look of the Armani Privé show ©Getty