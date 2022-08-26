House Of The Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy Is Our Latest Style Obsession

If you're not familiar with Emma D'Arcy, don't worry, you soon will be. Starring as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, alongside Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine, D'Arcy is on track to be catapulted straight into the limelight. With the second episode set to air on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV this Sunday, they'll be a household name within weeks, mark our words.

Who Is Emma D'Arcy?

While this might be their biggest role yet, D'Arcy already has a pretty impressive portfolio under their belt, acting alongside Toni Collette in the BBC1 and Netflix miniseries Wanderlust and on stage in productions of Romeo & Juliet at London's Yard Theatre and Mrs. Dalloway and Callisto: A Queer Epic at Dalston's Arcola Theatre.

But it's D'Arcy's style that's been catching our attention of late. Collaborating with stylist Rose Forde, who already works with the likes of Noomi Rapace, Rish Shah, Jessie Buckley and George MacKay (to name but a few), it's clear they're in good hands. Case in point, the oversized Vetements black suit D'Arcy wore to the LA premiere of House of the Dragon, a lesson in the art of the nonchalant red carpet look. For their latest appearance, this time in London, D'Arcy stepped out in a billowing white shirt, gold tank top and leather trousers all by Acne Studios, finishing off the outfit with patent Roker platforms and cornflower blue embellished gloves, because... why not?

This is style so good it's got us considering watching GoT from the very beginning just to binge the whole House of the Dragon series. We're already excited to see what other red carpet looks they'll bring to the table and are anticipating a pretty iconic look for their inevitable Met Gala 2023 appearance. Bravo, Emma D'Arcy, bravo.