BOSS Takes Miami With An All-Star Runway Line-Up – And You Can Already Shop The Collection

Last night, BOSS took over Miami to showcase its spring/summer 2023 show - with an all-star runway line up in tow.

©BOSS

As BOSS' brand new spring/summer collection hits the runway, we're already heading for the check out. Whilst each look sauntered down the runway, you can already shop each piece all thanks to the 'see now' buy now' formula.

The ever iconic Pamela Anderson lead the pack, opening the show looking immaculate in BOSS' trademark tailoring - despite the gale-force winds that hit the catwalk. A spring/summer collection of linen suits, gowns and dresses in a chic colour palette of beige-y creams, taupe and black will be our go-to for the season ahead.

©BOSS

A line-up of models and celebs alike sauntered down the runway, from Precious Lee and Amber Valetta to DJ Khaled and stylist to the stars, Law Roach - who recently announced his retirement from the fashion world. A line-up that fully embodies the fashion houses tagline, 'Bosses aren't born, they're made'.

©BOSS

The show tonight showed how BOSS masters the task of effortless chic tailoring with tuxedo sets, sheer separates but also showing how you can encourage everyday casual wear into your wardrobe with the touch of its signature sweats and t-shirts.

And for this collection, you can shop looks as soon as they hit the runway, on your marks!