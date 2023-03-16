  1. Home
BOSS Takes Miami With An All-Star Runway Line-Up – And You Can Already Shop The Collection

Get ready to shop Pamela Anderson's outfit

Boss Spring/Summer 2023
by Molly Haylor |
Posted on

Last night, BOSS took over Miami to showcase its spring/summer 2023 show - with an all-star runway line up in tow.

BOSS Pamela
©BOSS

As BOSS' brand new spring/summer collection hits the runway, we're already heading for the check out. Whilst each look sauntered down the runway, you can already shop each piece all thanks to the 'see now' buy now' formula.

The ever iconic Pamela Anderson lead the pack, opening the show looking immaculate in BOSS' trademark tailoring - despite the gale-force winds that hit the catwalk. A spring/summer collection of linen suits, gowns and dresses in a chic colour palette of beige-y creams, taupe and black will be our go-to for the season ahead.

BOSS
©BOSS

A line-up of models and celebs alike sauntered down the runway, from Precious Lee and Amber Valetta to DJ Khaled and stylist to the stars, Law Roach - who recently announced his retirement from the fashion world. A line-up that fully embodies the fashion houses tagline, 'Bosses aren't born, they're made'.

BOSS Naomi
©BOSS

The show tonight showed how BOSS masters the task of effortless chic tailoring with tuxedo sets, sheer separates but also showing how you can encourage everyday casual wear into your wardrobe with the touch of its signature sweats and t-shirts.

And for this collection, you can shop looks as soon as they hit the runway, on your marks!

Gallery

SHOP: The BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 Show

Single breast blazer with belt, £525 at BOSS
1 of 8
CREDIT: BOSS

Shop Pamela's opening look, the perfect summer season blazer.

Extra-Slim-Fit Corset Top, £289 at BOSS
2 of 8

The perfect layering piece, wear yours over a crisp white shirt

Slim-Fit Maxi Skirt With Crinkled Effect, £289 at BOSS
3 of 8

Summer calls for maxi skirts, this semi sheer crinkle effect number is top of our wish list!

Shoulder Bag In Leather, £645 at BOSS
4 of 8

A tote bag for any occasion, chic!

One-Shoulder Shirt Dress in Cotton, £489 at BOSS
5 of 8

Everyone needs an LBD, and this one if perfect.

V-Neck Cardigan In Crinkled Knit, £289 at BOSS
6 of 8

A transitional dressing essential, we'll be wearing ours over simple tank tops.

Gender- Neutral Oversized Blazer In Stretch Cloth, £489 at BOSS
7 of 8

An oversized blazer is a fashion-pack hit.

Gender- Neutral Tailored Trousers In Stretch Cloth, £239 at BOSS
8 of 8

Your new wardrobe staple? A pair of perfectly slouched black tailored trousers.

