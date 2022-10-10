15 Black Creatives You Need To Have On Your Radar

October marks Black History Month, and while we support creatives year-round, this is an opportunity to spotlight the amazing work within the Black community. From stylists, writers, content creators and editors, here are some of the most exciting creatives to follow right now...

Serena Brown

Photographer Serena Brown has worked on amazing campaigns and shoots with the likes of Levi's, Rolling Stone and, of Grazia's cover with Lioness Chloe Kelly.

Melissa’s Wardrobe

Celebrity stylist and beauty addict Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe is not only the brains behind rapper Stormzy's 'fits, but was also the muse for his latest release Mel Made Me Do It, appearing, lint roller in hand, for a cameo in the epic 10-minute music video.

The Flag Twins

Hailed as the Dukes of Peckham, The Flag Twins rose to fame after appearing in Peckham's Finest and have since gone on to build their modelling and creative careers, founding Mission Statement Magazine and, most recently, walking for Gucci's SS23 show Twinsburg.

Marjon Carlos

New York-based journalist and editor Marjon Carlos has had work appearing in Vogue.com, Elle US, Harper's Bazaar US, Ebony and New York Magazine to name a few, alongside hosting podcast Your Favorite Auntie.

Priya Ahluwalia

Launching her eponymous label back in 2018, Ahluwalia, which started as a menswear brand, has since gone on to win the 2020 LVMH Prize, launch womenswear, and drop collaborations with the likes of Ganni. Fashion aside, the designer made her directorial debut earlier this year with short film Beloved, partnering with Black Dog Films.

Mecca James-Williams

New York-based stylist, creative director and content creator Mecca James-Williams has worked with model of the moment Paloma Elsesser, Coveteur, and Carhartt.

Fisayo Longe

Founder of fashion label Kai Collective, Fisayo Longe, who made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, creates beautifully bright clothing and swimwear.

Issac Poleon

Alongside working with A-Listers on red carpet looks, hairstylist Issac Poleon is known for creating incredible hair editorials that have featured in publications such as V and The Face.

Christina Ebenezer

Lagos-born, now London-based, photographer and director Christina Ebenezer specialises in creating beautifully warm images and portraits, shooting for the likes of British Vogue, Selfridges and Paul Smith. Named as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30: Arts and Culture Leaders for 2022, she is definitely someone to have on your radar.

Ola Ebiti

Stylist Ola Ebiti has worked on campaigns for Gucci and styled editorials for the likes of System and Dazed, working with photographers such as Joshua Woods and Danny Kasirye.

Yas On The Internet

Yas, otherwise known as @yasontheinternet, is a digital creator, model, TV and video producer, famous for her high street fashion inspiration, viral Reels and super shoppable edits.

Felicia Pennant

Felicia Pennant is not only an award-winning journalist and creative, but the features editor for Matches Fashion. She's also the founder of Season Zine, the brilliant football and fashion publication.

Abisola Omole

With a client roster including Loewe, Warehouse and Carolina Herrera, head to CEO and creative director @abimarvel for all the fashion, style, beauty, interiors and lifestyle inspiration you need.

Bibi Abdulkadir

This model has walked shows across the globe, taking to the runways for brands such as Saint Laurent, Fendi, and David Koma (to name a few!). But Bibi Abdulkadir is also the founder of 'Bibi's Books', a book club that explores diversity in literature, gives recommendations, hosts meet-ups and curates must-read edits.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Needing no real introduction, stylist and consultant Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is the global fashion editor-at-large for Vogue, working on iconic fashion shoots with Serena Williams, Bella Hadid and Adut Akech Bior that have appeared on covers across the globe.