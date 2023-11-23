  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. News

Barbour Has Teamed Up With Gucci To Create The Most Romantic Fashion Collaboration Of The Year

The 12 piece collection is full of outerwear made to last a lifetime.

gucci barbour jackets
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Updated
1
gucci hat barbour
Barbour Upcycled Bucket Hat
2
gucci barbour wax jacket
Barbour Wax Cotton Jacket with Gucci Flora Silk Hood
3
gucci barbour jacket
Equestrian Nylon Barbour Jacket
4
barbour ganni jacket
Velvet Beaufort Barbour Jacket
5
gucci floral barbour
Silk Flora Print Barbour Jacket
6
gucci logo barbour
GG Silk and Polyester Barbour Coat
7
barbour gilet
Barbour Reversible Fuzzy Vest

Paid Partnership

Not all fashion partnerships are made equally. While collaborations have become a sure-fire way for brands to generate hype and guaranteed sales, they don't always make for a perfect fit. The exception? Two brands that never fail to produce glorious collections, that have now teamed up to make some of the dreamiest outerwear you'll see this – or possibly any – year: Gucci and Barbour.

To be specific, this new 12-piece collection is the result of a meeting between Gucci Continuum, which is one part of the brand's Gucci Vault initiative. Designers and artists are invited to explore the Gucci archives to give new life to deadstock, which is what makes it the perfect partner for Barbour's Re-Loved programme.

Barbour is, of course, the byword for British style infused with practicality. Established in the North East of England in 1894, its history spans more than a century, meaning it knows what it takes to create a jacket that stands the test of time. So committed to this concept is Barbour that it launched the Barbour Re-Loved initiative, infusing new life into jackets which have been worn and very much loved.

This unique collection combines Barbour's and Gucci's rich heritages, applying beautiful Guccifabrics from past collections onto Barbour's classic silhouettes. Barbour restored a selection of its Re-Loved jackets, using Gucci’s deadstock fabrics to create entirely new pieces. Additionally, a few pieces are made entirely of Gucci fabrics.

There are eight jackets, three gilets and one bucket hat for the accessory fiend among us, all built round four themes: Flora, Equestrianism, English Gardens and Evening. There's a wax cotton Barbour jacket with a Gucci Flora silk hood, a beautiful red velvet jacket destined to become a modern heirloom, a fabulous nylon Barbour jacket decorated in Gucci's archival equestrian print and reversible fuzzy vests guaranteed to make your autumn/winter outfits better than ever.

One of the most impressive elements is the attention to detail. One Barbour jacket was remodelled into a gilet with a leather trim made from Gucci bag offcuts, while the sleeves were then repurposed into the wax bucket hat lined with a silk Gucci fabric.

This collection proves that clothes are the most wonderful when they are pieces to be treasured. And if this partnership between Gucci Continuum and Barbour Re-Loved stays in stock for long enough, you could have your very own slice of this historic collection.

SHOP: Barbour For Gucci Continuum

1. Barbour Upcycled Bucket Hat

gucci hat barbour
Price: £280

gucci.com

gucci hat barbour
Price: £280

gucci.com

2. Barbour Wax Cotton Jacket with Gucci Flora Silk Hood

gucci barbour wax jacket
Price: £1,470

gucci.com

gucci barbour wax jacket
Price: £1,470

gucci.com

3. Equestrian Nylon Barbour Jacket

gucci barbour jacket
Price: £1,870

gucci.com

gucci barbour jacket
Price: £1,870

gucci.com

4. Velvet Beaufort Barbour Jacket

barbour ganni jacket
Price: £2,280

gucci.com

barbour ganni jacket
Price: £2,280

gucci.com

5. Silk Flora Print Barbour Jacket

gucci floral barbour
Price: £1,970

gucci.com

gucci floral barbour
Price: £1,970

gucci.com

6. GG Silk and Polyester Barbour Coat

gucci logo barbour
Price: £1,870

gucci.com

gucci logo barbour
Price: £1,870

gucci.com

7. Barbour Reversible Fuzzy Vest

barbour gilet
Price: £835

gucci.com

barbour gilet
Price: £835

gucci.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us