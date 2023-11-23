Barbour Has Teamed Up With Gucci To Create The Most Romantic Fashion Collaboration Of The Year

Paid Partnership

Not all fashion partnerships are made equally. While collaborations have become a sure-fire way for brands to generate hype and guaranteed sales, they don't always make for a perfect fit. The exception? Two brands that never fail to produce glorious collections, that have now teamed up to make some of the dreamiest outerwear you'll see this – or possibly any – year: Gucci and Barbour.

To be specific, this new 12-piece collection is the result of a meeting between Gucci Continuum, which is one part of the brand's Gucci Vault initiative. Designers and artists are invited to explore the Gucci archives to give new life to deadstock, which is what makes it the perfect partner for Barbour's Re-Loved programme.

Barbour is, of course, the byword for British style infused with practicality. Established in the North East of England in 1894, its history spans more than a century, meaning it knows what it takes to create a jacket that stands the test of time. So committed to this concept is Barbour that it launched the Barbour Re-Loved initiative, infusing new life into jackets which have been worn and very much loved.

This unique collection combines Barbour's and Gucci's rich heritages, applying beautiful Guccifabrics from past collections onto Barbour's classic silhouettes. Barbour restored a selection of its Re-Loved jackets, using Gucci’s deadstock fabrics to create entirely new pieces. Additionally, a few pieces are made entirely of Gucci fabrics.

There are eight jackets, three gilets and one bucket hat for the accessory fiend among us, all built round four themes: Flora, Equestrianism, English Gardens and Evening. There's a wax cotton Barbour jacket with a Gucci Flora silk hood, a beautiful red velvet jacket destined to become a modern heirloom, a fabulous nylon Barbour jacket decorated in Gucci's archival equestrian print and reversible fuzzy vests guaranteed to make your autumn/winter outfits better than ever.

One of the most impressive elements is the attention to detail. One Barbour jacket was remodelled into a gilet with a leather trim made from Gucci bag offcuts, while the sleeves were then repurposed into the wax bucket hat lined with a silk Gucci fabric.

This collection proves that clothes are the most wonderful when they are pieces to be treasured. And if this partnership between Gucci Continuum and Barbour Re-Loved stays in stock for long enough, you could have your very own slice of this historic collection.