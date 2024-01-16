Aubrey Plaza’s Emmy’s Dress Is Going Viral And Here’s Why

Although it’s been a while since White Lotus graced our screens, Aubrey Plaza is certainly making up for it. At last night’s Emmys, the talented actor, nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (portraying Harper), adorned the red carpet in a playful Loewe dress in a soft buttercream hue.

Despite not clinching the prize the star still made headlines, thanks to memes circulating across the Twitter timeline – all attributed to this look. Aubrey, exploring the playful side of fashion in Loewe’s dress from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, turned heads as all eyes were on the oversized pin across her chest...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Twitter had a field day with many comparing the actress's dress to a post-it note. One user said, 'Aubrey Plaza seen at The Emmys wearing my To do list ?!' Whilst another said, I'd love to see Aubrey's response to post-it gate'. Others even likened the gown to a slab of butter.

Check out the best Aubrey Plaza memes from the Emmys: