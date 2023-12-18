Were You A 2023 Fashion Cliché?

Barbie’s necklace

Barbie (aka Margot Robbie) was this year’s style muse. If you didn’t spend the summer dressed top-to-toe in shocking pink, chances are you snapped up Missoma’s bubble heart necklace, which had a starring role in the film.

Acne’s bomber jacket

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Elsa Hosk all declared Acne’s perfect padded leather bomber jacket the only outerwear to be seen in.

Baseball caps

The humble baseball cap became an A-list must-have. The best-selling style among mere mortals was M&S’s £12.50 grey cotton style, as seen on Sienna Miller.

Ballet flats

The shoe getting us all in a spin? The ballet flat. Special shout out to Miu Miu’s pink satin pair and Alaïa’s crystal-encrusted pump – so popular there was a wait list for the wait list.

Cargo pants

Tammy Girl circa 1996 was the vibe for 2023’s cargo parachute pants obsession. Raey’s version were the ones all the cool girls coveted, leading to widespread stock shortages all summer.

Bag battles

It was Uniqlo’s £14.90 nylon crossbody versus COS’s £40 quilted shoulder bag. Two icons went head to head. Whose side were you on? Or did you buy both?

Quiet luxury

Fuelled by Succession and Phoebe Philo’s return, the discourse surrounding the quiet luxury trend was deafening. Think conspicuously inconspicuous and eye-wateringly expensive – basically, anything by The Row.

Birkenstock Bostons

If you didn’t buy a pair, how did you even make it through 2023?

Football shirts

Which team? Who cares! As far as fashion fans are concerned, this year’s football shirt infatuation favoured vintage strips or designer collaborations, à la Mia Regan sporting Stella McCartney’s Arsenal Women’s away kit.

adidas Sambas