As Winona Ryder Is About To Turn 51, We Look Back At Her Most Iconic Outfits From The ’90s

They might have been babes-in-arms for most of the decade, but today’s taste-makers still owe much to the '90s. It was the decade of leather everything (jackets, skirts), shoulder bags, slender sunglasses, minimalist tailoring, slip dresses and more. And who were its greatest poster-girls? Kate Moss, Lisa Bonet, Sarah Jessica Parker and, of course, Winona Ryder, who turns 51 tomorrow.
The actor’s career was set to stratospheric at the start of the Nineties, kicking off with Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little Women (1994). Her personal style, however, couldn’t be further away from period drama dressing. Instead, she put polished grunge on the map, making a case time and time again for head-to-toe black on the red carpet, whether it was a shiny blazer dress (1990’s Edward Scissorhands premiere) or a strapless gown and matching shoulder bag (1996’s John Huston Award).
Her forays into colour were far and few between, but unexpectedly high-octane. For 1997’s American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award Salute to Martin Scorsese, she wore a salmon pink, spaghetti-strap dress (with a matching wrap and clutch, no less) that looked luminescent against her signature pixie crop.
Away from the red carpet, Ryder’s off-duty wardrobe featured all the '90s hits. In 1997, she was photographed arm-in-arm with Gwyneth Paltrow - and the pair’s clothes could be mistaken for Kendall Jenner's, Bella Hadid's or Zoë Kravitz (circa now).
Think a cardigan, satin slacks and a shoulder bag for Ryder, and a slip skirt, black sneakers and cat’s eye shades for Paltrow.
The svelte slip dress might have been a red carpet signature. But Ryder also had a knack for making a baggy fit look anything but basic. For a performance of Twelfth Night, she looked effortlessly lo-fi in an oversized blazer, a pair of sand-coloured chinos and lace-up brogues.
The finishing touch? A bandana scarf twisted into a hairband. She also aced tailoring, wearing a slouchy sand-coloured trouser suit to the premiere of 1991’s Little Man Tate.
Winona's 17 Iconic '90s Style Moments
She might be known for her pixie cut, but who could forget her blonde makeover in cult fantasy Edward Scissorhands?
Still looking like the coolest girl in the room (wearing butter-wouldn't melt baby blue) at a premiere in 1998.
Grungy necklaces + pixie cut + slip dress = perfection.
There's a reason why head-to-toe black never goes out of style.
You don't see many coats on red carpets nowadays, but have you seen a more stylish case for staying warm?
The definitive '90s outfit formula - a tee, a leather jacket, straight-leg jeans and lace-up boots.
For 1998's Cannes Film Festival, Ryder shone in a scoop-necked dress that was heavy on the shimmer.
Wearing two signatures - black and cherry red lipstick - at 1997's Oscars.
For 1994's Oscars, the actor chose a super cool slip dress with a fringed, flapper-style hem.
This strapless dress, complete with slicked-back bun, is going straight in the '90s hall of fame.
This iconic pair played beloved sisters in 1994's Little Women - and look just as close on the red carpet.
The cute baseball cap (and even cuter smile) are making us want to dig out our hat collection.
Proving that baggy doesn't mean basic in a lo-fi blazer and chinos combo.
Twinning (with Gwyneth Paltrow, no less) in slimline shades, black separates and scuffed sneakers.
Swapping head-to-toe black for punchy salmon pink in 1997.
Wouldn't you love to own this slouchy trouser suit?
Proving that airport chic pre-dates the social media age in a leather jacket and cropped trousers.
Fresh-faced, and already sporting her signature leather jacket, in 1989.
