As Winona Ryder Is About To Turn 51, We Look Back At Her Most Iconic Outfits From The ’90s

They might have been babes-in-arms for most of the decade, but today’s taste-makers still owe much to the '90s. It was the decade of leather everything (jackets, skirts), shoulder bags, slender sunglasses, minimalist tailoring, slip dresses and more. And who were its greatest poster-girls? Kate Moss, Lisa Bonet, Sarah Jessica Parker and, of course, Winona Ryder, who turns 51 tomorrow.

©Getty

The actor’s career was set to stratospheric at the start of the Nineties, kicking off with Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little Women (1994). Her personal style, however, couldn’t be further away from period drama dressing. Instead, she put polished grunge on the map, making a case time and time again for head-to-toe black on the red carpet, whether it was a shiny blazer dress (1990’s Edward Scissorhands premiere) or a strapless gown and matching shoulder bag (1996’s John Huston Award).

©Getty

Her forays into colour were far and few between, but unexpectedly high-octane. For 1997’s American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award Salute to Martin Scorsese, she wore a salmon pink, spaghetti-strap dress (with a matching wrap and clutch, no less) that looked luminescent against her signature pixie crop.

©Getty

Away from the red carpet, Ryder’s off-duty wardrobe featured all the '90s hits. In 1997, she was photographed arm-in-arm with Gwyneth Paltrow - and the pair’s clothes could be mistaken for Kendall Jenner's, Bella Hadid's or Zoë Kravitz (circa now).

©Getty

Think a cardigan, satin slacks and a shoulder bag for Ryder, and a slip skirt, black sneakers and cat’s eye shades for Paltrow.

©Getty

The svelte slip dress might have been a red carpet signature. But Ryder also had a knack for making a baggy fit look anything but basic. For a performance of Twelfth Night, she looked effortlessly lo-fi in an oversized blazer, a pair of sand-coloured chinos and lace-up brogues.

©Getty

The finishing touch? A bandana scarf twisted into a hairband. She also aced tailoring, wearing a slouchy sand-coloured trouser suit to the premiere of 1991’s Little Man Tate.