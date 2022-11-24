We’ve Been Expecting You: Daisy Edgar-Jones And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond

Last night in London, OMEGA hosted a black-tie celebration to mark 60 years of James Bond, in a secret location. The brand is behind the watch that 007, the sharpest dresser in the security services, first wore in 1995's GoldenEye. And since then, it's always been something of a style signature. In Daniel Craig's first appearance as Bond, way back in Casino Royale, Eva Greene's character, Vespa, notices it as she appraises his wardrobe on their first meeting. 'Rolex?' she asks. 'Omega,' he replies. 'Beautiful.'
Craig, naturally, led the way last night, dressed for the occasion with a brand new OMEGA, the brand's Seamaster. Two Grazia cover stars, Lydia West and Clara Amfo, were also in attendance - as was Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Marisa Abela.