We’ve Been Expecting You: Daisy Edgar-Jones And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond

Last night in London, OMEGA hosted a black-tie celebration to mark 60 years of James Bond, in a secret location. The brand is behind the watch that 007, the sharpest dresser in the security services, first wore in 1995's GoldenEye. And since then, it's always been something of a style signature. In Daniel Craig's first appearance as Bond, way back in Casino Royale, Eva Greene's character, Vespa, notices it as she appraises his wardrobe on their first meeting. 'Rolex?' she asks. 'Omega,' he replies. 'Beautiful.'