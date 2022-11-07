The Secret To Styling Your Jewellery Is Thinking Outside The Box

by Sam Dring |

Pandora is one of the world’s most popular jewellery brands. Over the years they seem to have stolen all our hearts. Perhaps it’s because the pieces are so unique. Or that each tells a story. Maybe it is the clever creativity behind the designs. The exquisite craftsmanship. Or merely the simple beauty of the jewellery itself.

Maybe it’s something more.

Whether you buy for yourself, a friend or a loved one, you know when you open the box you got it right. So, possibly the true power of Pandora is in the meaning; pieces are gifted with love and evoke genuine emotion, even in those instances where we treat ourselves. A piece can improve our mood as well as our look.

It’s this magical element possessed only by Pandora that has secured its status as one of the biggest jewellery brands in the world. Delighting millions with their chains, charms, bangles, bracelets and more. With an affordable tag, Pandora has also ensured stunning luxury jewellery is accessible to all. You’ll find Pandora collections available in over 100 countries worldwide. And the list of influencers and ambassadors clamouring to showcase Pandora is staggering.

Just like the jewellery they so carefully craft, Pandora also wants its legacy to last. Their sustainability commitment is strong. By 2025 Pandora will be carbon neutral. Already all stones used in the jewellery are man-made, reducing the impact on the planet but retaining the beauty we all desire from the gems. Pandora also creates all its jewellery in crafting facilities which use 100% renewable energy.

The craftsmanship is outstanding. Behind each piece are 25 craftspeople, and every piece is made by hand. All Pandora jewellery is hand-finished using centuries-old techniques mixed with modern manufacturing. Each stone is set by hand, with enamel detailing hand painted. These are the elements that set Pandora’s designs apart and why they are so well-loved.

Pandora is an exciting brand; its collections and creations offer infinite styling options. There are endless possibilities for personalisation and expression of self and mood.

Silver, gold, rose and lab-created stones, including diamonds. There’s something for everyone and every whim. From clever and quirky designs to understated, sophisticated pieces. Bright and bold. Classic or contemporary. Inspiring and impactful. With Pandora, it’s easy to create an aesthetic that’s as unique as the wearer.

A hundred people could wear the same piece but mix and match it, to make it their own. There are no rules. Stack bangles and bracelets together. Layer chains with charms. Wear multiple rings in different metal ways.

Pandora’s charm lies way beyond their gorgeous charms. And even these little icons have a life beyond the bracelet, simply adding them to a necklace creates a pendant. It’s all about experimenting, building up looks, and creating something special.

Pandora’s desire is that we can all express our personality through jewellery. So, it’s time to think outside the box.

