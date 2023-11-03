  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Jewellery

Anniversary Rings Are The New Way To Show Your Loved One Just How Much You Care

taylor & hart
by Emily Farquhar |
Updated
1
Daisy
Daisy Ruby Pavé Ring
2
Everlia
Everlia Emerald Cut Rainbow Sapphire Ring
3
Aura
Aura Seven Stone Ring
4
Lumina
Lumina Five Stone Platinum Ring
5
Allium
Allium Half Eternity Wedding Band Ring
6
Hyacinth
Hyacinth Rose Gold Eternity Ring
7
Tessellaire
Tessellaire Cobblestone Pavé Diamond Ring
8
Alba
Alba Ombré Blue Sapphire Ring
9
Petal
Petal Petite Band Ring
10
Wonder
Wonder Scattered Warm Tone Pear Sapphire Ring

Partnership promotion.

Anniversaries come in all shapes and sizes, whether they're romantic, platonic or marking a special event. They're a reason to celebrate, whether that means simply going out for dinner or planning a big party. But what about using something that will last forever to mark the occasion? Luckily, that's never been easier.

You've undoubtedly heard of eternity rings, which were traditionally given on the birth of a child or to celebrate a particular period of marriage. But what about marking other milestones? Jewellery brand Taylor & Hart has you covered.

Known for its ethical sourcing, timeless creativity, and artisanal excellence, Taylor & Hart has launched its very own Anniversary Ring Collection. Guided by a passion for creating unique engagement rings that capture love stories and transcend trends, the brand has earned a brilliant reputation among discerning jewellery fans.

Celebrating a decade of unparalleled design and craftsmanship, the brand's anniversary rings have been crafted to simply mark life’s most special occasions. Drawing on the label's experience of creating pieces for over a decade, these anniversary rings capture the essence of everlasting love, commitment and joy – in all its forms.

'The Anniversary Ring Collection is a manifestation of our dedication to creating jewellery that transcends the ordinary,' says Nikolay Piriankov, founder and CEO of Taylor & Hart. 'We’re immensely proud to share this milestone celebration with our discerning customers.'

Luckily, this collection lands just in time for Christmas, meaning you've just found the most thoughtful gift for your favourite person. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect anniversary ring or want to drop some hints to someone you love, we've chosen 10 of the most timeless, beautiful pieces below.

Shop: Taylor & Hart's Anniversary Rings

1. Daisy Ruby Pavé Ring

Daisy
Price: £1110

taylorandhart.com

Daisy
Price: £1110

taylorandhart.com

2. Everlia Emerald Cut Rainbow Sapphire Ring

Everlia
Price: £4680

taylorandhart.com

Everlia
Price: £4680

taylorandhart.com

3. Aura Seven Stone Ring

Aura
Price: £1800

taylorandhart.com

Aura
Price: £1800

taylorandhart.com

4. Lumina Five Stone Platinum Ring

Lumina
Price: £4200

taylorandhart.com

Lumina
Price: £4200

taylorandhart.com

5. Allium Half Eternity Wedding Band Ring

Allium
Price: £1920

taylorandhart.com

Allium
Price: £1920

taylorandhart.com

6. Hyacinth Rose Gold Eternity Ring

Hyacinth
Price: £1890

taylorandhart.com

Hyacinth
Price: £1890

taylorandhart.com

7. Tessellaire Cobblestone Pavé Diamond Ring

Tessellaire
Price: £3510

taylorandhart.com

Tessellaire
Price: £3510

taylorandhart.com

8. Alba Ombré Blue Sapphire Ring

Alba
Price: £1440

taylorandhart.com

Alba
Price: £1440

taylorandhart.com

9. Petal Petite Band Ring

Petal
Price: £1620

taylorandhart.com

Petal
Price: £1620

taylorandhart.com

10. Wonder Scattered Warm Tone Pear Sapphire Ring

Wonder
Price: £3120

taylorandhart.com

Wonder
Price: £3120

taylorandhart.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us