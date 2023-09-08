  1. Home|
Pamela Anderson Is Already Wearing Pandora’s Lab-Grown Diamonds – And You Can Shop Them Now

The stars were out in force to celebrate Pandora in New York.

by Molly Haylor |
On September 6th, Pandora celebrated its new store opening in Manhattan's Astor Place. Toasting the night as the Lab-Grown Diamond District, a nod to the City's midtown famed quarter, celebrities and fashion week attendees danced the night away in the store with faces of the new campaign Pamela Anderson, Ashley Park, Precious Lee and one of fashion's most loved icons: Grace Coddington.

Despite temperatures rising to a cool 32 degrees celsius last night, the likes of Barbie Ferreira and Julia Fox were quite literally dripping in (lab-grown) diamonds, all part of the brand's new Pandora Era collection.

The best news? You can shop the exact pieces they were wearing right now. Well, if they're good enough for Pammy...

SHOP: The Celebrity-Approved Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds

Pamela Anderson's Necklace

Pamela Anderson Courtesy of BFA

1. Pandora Era 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Pendant Necklace

pamela anderson pandora necklace
Price: £1,390

uk.pandora.net

pamela anderson pandora necklace

Julia Fox's Ring

Julia Fox Courtesy of BFA

2. Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver Lab-grown Diamond Ring

pandora ring
Price: £300

uk.pandora.net

pandora ring

Ashley Park's Earrings

Ashley Park Courtesy of BFA

3. Pandora Nova Sterling Silver Lab-grown Diamond Stud Drop Jacket Earrings

pandora earrings
Price: £1,090
pandora earrings

Barbie Ferreira's Bracelet

Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of BFA

4. Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold Lab-grown Diamond Chain Bracelet

pandora bracelet
Price: £390

uk.pandora.net

pandora bracelet

Halle Bailey's Necklace

Halle Bailey Courtesy of BFA

5. Pandora Nova 14k Gold Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace

pandora necklace
Price: £850

uk.pandora.net

pandora necklace

Grace Coddington's Bracelet

Grace Coddington Courtesy of BFA

6. Pandora Nova 14k Gold Lab-grown Diamond Open Bangle

pandora diamond bangle
Price: £990

uk.pandora.net

pandora diamond bangle
