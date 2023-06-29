This Jewellery Brand Is TV’s Best-Kept Secret – And The New Collection Is Perfect For Summer

Partnership Promotion

When it comes to choosing the best jewellery, it can be hard to know what's really going to elevate an outfit. But one brand that knows what it's doing with unique designs and creative partnerships is Ottoman Hands. And - just in time for summer - the London-based brand has released a new Turquoise Mountain collection that will evoke the spirit of holiday, even if you're staying at home.

Seen on popular TV shows including Sex Education, Emily in Paris and House of the Dragon, it's no surprise that Ottoman Hands has quickly become a fan favourite since its beginning in 2010. With unique and bold jewellery designs, it's renowned for bold shapes and beautiful details that are affordable, too.

Also known for its popular signature 'Evil Eye' collection, the brand isn't afraid of beads and gemstones to make your jewellery box even more exciting.

The new collection is part of a collaboration with Turquoise Mountain, a foundation established by HM King Charles III in 2006 which works to revive historic areas and traditional crafts, to provide jobs, skills and a renewed sense of pride. Since its inception, one of the countries in which it has been operating is Afghanistan, where it continues to support thousands of families in Kabul, Bamiyan and the north of the country by providing humanitarian support, education, family health services and by generating livelihood opportunities through craft production and the preservation of built heritage.

This Ottoman Hands collection includes beautiful pendants, squiggle stud earrings and rings, all made entirely in Kabul with semi-precious gemstones.

A unique partnership, this online-exclusive collection is selling quickly, which is no surprise seeing as it allows you the quality of fine jewellery without the price tag.

Here's what you can shop from the Turquoise Mountain X Ottoman Hands selection below.

