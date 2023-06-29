  1. Home
This Jewellery Brand Is TV’s Best-Kept Secret – And The New Collection Is Perfect For Summer

Lily Collins and Gillian Anderson are fans of the brand.

Gillian Anderson, Lily Collins and Ashley Park (from left to right)
by Caitlin Casey
When it comes to choosing the best jewellery, it can be hard to know what's really going to elevate an outfit. But one brand that knows what it's doing with unique designs and creative partnerships is Ottoman Hands. And - just in time for summer - the London-based brand has released a new Turquoise Mountain collection that will evoke the spirit of holiday, even if you're staying at home.

Seen on popular TV shows including Sex Education, Emily in Paris and House of the Dragon, it's no surprise that Ottoman Hands has quickly become a fan favourite since its beginning in 2010. With unique and bold jewellery designs, it's renowned for bold shapes and beautiful details that are affordable, too.

Also known for its popular signature 'Evil Eye' collection, the brand isn't afraid of beads and gemstones to make your jewellery box even more exciting.

Ottoman Hands x Turquoise Mountain
The new collection is part of a collaboration with Turquoise Mountain, a foundation established by HM King Charles III in 2006 which works to revive historic areas and traditional crafts, to provide jobs, skills and a renewed sense of pride. Since its inception, one of the countries in which it has been operating is Afghanistan, where it continues to support thousands of families in Kabul, Bamiyan and the north of the country by providing humanitarian support, education, family health services and by generating livelihood opportunities through craft production and the preservation of built heritage.

This Ottoman Hands collection includes beautiful pendants, squiggle stud earrings and rings, all made entirely in Kabul with semi-precious gemstones.

A unique partnership, this online-exclusive collection is selling quickly, which is no surprise seeing as it allows you the quality of fine jewellery without the price tag.

Here's what you can shop from the Turquoise Mountain X Ottoman Hands selection below.

1. Seran Lapis Hexagon Stud Earrings

Seran Lapis Hexagon Stud Earrings

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of stud earrings, fitted with hexagonal gems.

2. Seran Lapis Hexagon Pendant Necklace

Seran Lapis Hexagon Pendant Necklace

Snap up the matching pendant necklace for the full set.

3. Nila Lapis Squiggle Stud Earrings

Nila Lapis Squiggle Stud Earrings

These earrings look far more expensive than they are and can be used as part of an ear stack to

4. Arya Lapis Solid Eye Pendant Necklace

Arya Lapis Solid Eye Pendant Necklace

Ottoman Hands' evil eye collection is a bestseller, so it's no surprise the eye shape has made an

5. Leya Lapis Tear Drop Ring

Leya Lapis Tear Drop Ring

This collection is all about shapes - just like this bold teardrop ring.

6. Tala Lapis Bar Pendant Necklace

Tala Lapis Bar Pendant Necklace

Made with unique lapis lazuli and gold and green chrysocolla features, this bar necklace is a

7. Sarai Lapis Rectangle Stud Earrings

Sarai Lapis Rectangle Stud Earrings

If you'd rather go for a classic shape for your studs, these rectangle stud earrings are timeless.

