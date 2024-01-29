After Years Of Searching, I’ve Finally Found A Brand Creating Affordable Pearl Jewellery

Paid Partnership

It's easy to stroll through the supermarket aisles and think of Valentine's Day as an over-hyped, cringe-filled holiday that's only good for mass-produced cards and a two-for-one meal deal. Among the pink hearts and teddy bears, however, there is an opportunity to elevate your gift-giving and make it a day to remember. What could be better than another excuse to show someone (including yourself) how much they mean to you?

True romance and friendship demand more than convenience; they deserve thoughtfulness and intention. The perfect gift to showcase this? Pearl jewellery. A timeless gemstone that has captivated us for centuries, pearls are said to symbolise purity, love and fortune. In fact, like pearls, the goddess of love, Aphrodite, was born from the sea. Write that one down...

Pearl jewellery can often be eye-wateringly expensive, but not if you know where to shop. Affordable pearl jewellery does indeed exist, without losing any of its quality or charm. After years of searching for it, I've found beautiful pieces at Olivia & Pearl.

©Olivia & Pearl

Using cultured or farmed pearls from oysters and freshwater mussels, Olivia & Pearl's pearls are top-certified, AAA+ grade and hand-selected by its founder, Olivia, for their beauty. Designed to be as inclusive as possible, Olivia & Pearl has fostered relationships with the best manufacturers, pearl farms and gem minds to sell directly to its customers, removing the need for pricey mark-ups.

With options available in solid gold, silver and vermeil plating, along with a range of pieces and prices to suit all budgets, Olivia & Pearl is the perfect place to start building your collection. Whether you're shopping for a partner or a friend this February, give them a gift they'll never want to take off and that will stand the test of time.