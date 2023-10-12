  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Jewellery

Missoma’s Newest Launch Is Bringing Back Old-School Glamour In The Most ‘Cool Girl’ Way Possible

And with a star-studded event to celebrate the launch.

Missoma launch aw23
by Jade Moscrop |
Updated
1
Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace
Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace
2
Articulated Beaded Stone Extra Long Drop Stud Earrings
Articulated Beaded Stone Extra Long Drop Stud Earrings
3
Articulated Reversible Beaded Stone Drop Pendant Necklace
Articulated Reversible Beaded Stone Drop Pendant Necklace
4
Enamel And Stone Byline Hex Charm Bracelet
Enamel And Stone Byline Hex Charm Bracelet
5
Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings
Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings
6
Ridge Heart Charm Necklace
Ridge Heart Charm Necklace
7
Stone Dome Statement Ring
Stone Dome Statement Ring
8
Stone Charm Drop Necklace
Stone Charm Drop Necklace
9
Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings
Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings
10
Enamel And Stone Hex Charm Small Hoop Earrings
Enamel And Stone Hex Charm Small Hoop Earrings
11
Articulated Reversible Stone Beaded Bracelet
Articulated Reversible Stone Beaded Bracelet
12
Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Pendant Necklace

Paid Promotion

Missoma, the brand behind all of your favourite jewellery pieces (no, really) and which recently featured in the Barbie film, is back with a new AW23 edit - and it's oozing old-school glamour. Perfect for the upcoming party season, it features swinging shoulder-grazing earrings, alluring black enamel and gold sphere lariats, all reminiscent of a glitzy time gone by.

A new six-piece capsule collection launches on 18th October, offering endless inspiration for your next soirée. With everything from chunky enamel to mismatched hoops, the new additions are a welcome twist on the classic.

A disco-ball-clad event accompanied the launch in early October, aptly named 'One Night of Glamour', and it featured a whole host of famous TikTok-famous faces, models and creatives, including Sabrina Bahsoon (aka ‘Tube Girl’), Neelam Gill, Tamara Kalinic, Claire Rose, Emma Winder, Amelia Windsor and Laura Haddock. The face of the campaign? None other than model Mia Regan, who's previously worked with Coach, J.W. Anderson, Victoria Beckham and more.

Neelam Gill, Mia Regan and Sabrina Bahsoon at the Missoma launch party in London.
Neelam Gill, Mia Regan and Sabrina Bahsoon at the Missoma AW23 launch party in London. ©Missoma/supplied

The Glamour collection is made using 100% recycled 18ct gold vermeil and recycled sterling silver, and was designed in-house at Missoma's London studio. Shop our favourite pieces below or browse the full collection here.

1. Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace

Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord NecklaceMissoma
Price: £135

www.missoma.com

Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace
Price: £135

www.missoma.com

2. Articulated Beaded Stone Extra Long Drop Stud Earrings

Articulated Beaded Stone Extra Long Drop Stud EarringsMissoma
Price: £175

www.missoma.com

Articulated Beaded Stone Extra Long Drop Stud Earrings
Price: £175

www.missoma.com

3. Articulated Reversible Beaded Stone Drop Pendant Necklace

Articulated Reversible Beaded Stone Drop Pendant NecklaceMissoma
Price: £129

www.missoma.com

Articulated Reversible Beaded Stone Drop Pendant Necklace
Price: £129

www.missoma.com

4. Enamel And Stone Byline Hex Charm Bracelet

Enamel And Stone Byline Hex Charm BraceletMissoma
Price: £129

www.missoma.com

Enamel And Stone Byline Hex Charm Bracelet
Price: £129

www.missoma.com

5. Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings

Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud EarringsMissoma
Price: £145

www.missoma.com

Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings
Price: £145

www.missoma.com

6. Ridge Heart Charm Necklace

Ridge Heart Charm NecklaceMissoma
Price: £159

www.missoma.com

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace
Price: £159

www.missoma.com

7. Stone Dome Statement Ring

Stone Dome Statement RingMissoma
Price: £115

www.missoma.com

Stone Dome Statement Ring
Price: £115

www.missoma.com

8. Stone Charm Drop Necklace

Stone Charm Drop NecklaceMissoma
Price: £169

www.missoma.com

Stone Charm Drop Necklace
Price: £169

www.missoma.com

9. Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings

Zenyu Chandelier Hoop EarringsMissoma
Price: £139

www.missoma.com

Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings
Price: £139

www.missoma.com

10. Enamel And Stone Hex Charm Small Hoop Earrings

Enamel And Stone Hex Charm Small Hoop EarringsMissoma
Price: £95

www.missoma.com

Enamel And Stone Hex Charm Small Hoop Earrings
Price: £95

www.missoma.com

11. Articulated Reversible Stone Beaded Bracelet

Articulated Reversible Stone Beaded BraceletMissoma
Price: £109

www.missoma.com

Articulated Reversible Stone Beaded Bracelet
Price: £109

www.missoma.com

12. Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Pendant Necklace

Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Pendant NecklaceMissoma
Price: £135

www.missoma.com

Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Price: £135

www.missoma.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us