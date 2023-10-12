Missoma’s Newest Launch Is Bringing Back Old-School Glamour In The Most ‘Cool Girl’ Way Possible

Paid Promotion

Missoma, the brand behind all of your favourite jewellery pieces (no, really) and which recently featured in the Barbie film, is back with a new AW23 edit - and it's oozing old-school glamour. Perfect for the upcoming party season, it features swinging shoulder-grazing earrings, alluring black enamel and gold sphere lariats, all reminiscent of a glitzy time gone by.

A new six-piece capsule collection launches on 18th October, offering endless inspiration for your next soirée. With everything from chunky enamel to mismatched hoops, the new additions are a welcome twist on the classic.

A disco-ball-clad event accompanied the launch in early October, aptly named 'One Night of Glamour', and it featured a whole host of famous TikTok-famous faces, models and creatives, including Sabrina Bahsoon (aka ‘Tube Girl’), Neelam Gill, Tamara Kalinic, Claire Rose, Emma Winder, Amelia Windsor and Laura Haddock. The face of the campaign? None other than model Mia Regan, who's previously worked with Coach, J.W. Anderson, Victoria Beckham and more.

Neelam Gill, Mia Regan and Sabrina Bahsoon at the Missoma AW23 launch party in London. ©Missoma/supplied