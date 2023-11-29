  1. Home|
Lily Allen Loves This Jewellery Brand – And It’s Offering Grazia Readers An Exclusive Gift For Christmas

Do some Christmas shopping and get free earrings in the process.

Frida & Florence
by Emily Farquhar |
Watery Paths Silver Bangle Bracelet
Aurora Gold & Silver Mix Sunglasses Chain
Diana Gold Chunky Chain Necklace
Dreamscape Gold Ring
Mara Intricate Twist White Zirconia Bangle Bracelet
Mural Gold Ring
Pasiphae Gold Earrings
Sara Organic Spiral Gold Ring
There’s always something special about owning a piece of jewellery that you know very few people have. A piece that not only comes in a limited-run collection but has been responsibly sourced - and made to last a lifetime.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 1: Lily Allen is seen leaving "The Pillowman" atThe Duke of York Theatre on August 1, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

This is exactly what Frida & Florence does. You may have not heard of this brand (yet), but it is a favourite amongst celebrities including Lily Allen, Raye, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The brand’s name in part pays tribute to the tradition of jewellery making in the city of Florence and this sustainable jewellery brand is cast in 100% recycled gold and silver.

Combining contemporary art, fashion, luxury, and sustainability, there’s a reason why these statement pieces have received so much attention – and not just during the peak gifting season.

The brand is giving all Grazia readers an exclusive opportunity to receive a free pair of earrings on any purchase. All you need to do is choose one of three options available on-site – a perfect gift for any loved one this Christmas.

Whether it’s the stunning Watery Paths Bangle Bracelet loved by Lily Allen or the Pasiphae Gold Earrings for the festive months ahead, we’ve narrowed down some of Frida & Florence’s bestsellers.

This limited offer is live from 29th November till 31st December. Get in quick while stocks last…

SHOP: Frida & Florence's Jewellery Bestsellers

1. Watery Paths Silver Bangle Bracelet

2. Aurora Gold &amp; Silver Mix Sunglasses Chain

3. Diana Gold Chunky Chain Necklace

4. Dreamscape Gold Ring

5. Mara Intricate Twist White Zirconia Bangle Bracelet

6. Mural Gold Ring

7. Pasiphae Gold Earrings

8. Sara Organic Spiral Gold Ring

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us