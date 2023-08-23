Astrid & Miyu Has The Best Jewellery To Create A Perfect Ear Stack – And Here’s How To Get A Free Piercing

Partnership Promotion

When it comes to choosing piercing jewellery that's made to last but also looks modern, Astrid & Miyu may be one of the first brands that come to mind. Currently celebrating five years of creating some of the best jewellery in the business (that's affordable, too) as well as offering piercings in the brands studios, the brand comes in as both timeless and stylish.

To mark the anniversary of its piercing studio, Astrid & Miyu is offering a no-piercing charge on all of their piercing jewellery (because one can never be enough, can it?) throughout the month. So, if you're looking to get a new piercing, whether that be lobe, conch, tragus or anything in between, Astrid & Miyu is the place to go in August. With piercing studios across the UK including Manchester and London, it's never been easier to get a new stud or hoop.

©Astrid & Miyu

Most of Astrid & Miyu's jewellery comes in 14k gold, 14k white gold or plated sterling silver so you know you're making the most of your money with high-quality materials and choices that will suit you. Not everyone wants a simple ball stud to pierce with (although that's also an option here), so if you're looking for wide range of piercings to suit every style, you've come to the right place.

So, how is the brand celebrating its five-year piercing milestone? Well, you can save £20 off your next piercing when booked in with Astrid & Miyu on Mondays to Thursdays in August. No code is needed but we suggest you book in quickly, before all the appointments go.

All that's left to do is choose your jewellery, so here's the best Astrid & Miyu pieces to help you make up your mind.

Don't worry if you're a silver lover because all of the below are also available in white gold or sterling silver, too.

SHOP: Astrid & Miyu's Bestselling Piercing Jewellery Collection

1. Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Small Ball Piercing Stud Price: £ 80 astridandmiyu.com Buy now Description There may be nothing more classic than a solid gold ball stud. With this choice from Astrid & Miyu ... read more

4. Astrid & Miyu Birthstone Huggies In Gold Price: £ 55 astridandmiyu.com View offer Description Looking for a suitable gift or just want to treat yourself? The brand also offers these birthstone ... read more

9. Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Simple Piercing Hoop Price: £ 80 astridandmiyu.com Buy now Description If you want to go one-up from a stud, get a simple piercing hoop like this solid gold choice to ... read more