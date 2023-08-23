  1. Home|
Astrid & Miyu Has The Best Jewellery To Create A Perfect Ear Stack – And Here’s How To Get A Free Piercing

Celebrate five years of their piercing studio with some of the most beautiful jewellery we've found.

by Caitlin Casey
Partnership Promotion

When it comes to choosing piercing jewellery that's made to last but also looks modern, Astrid & Miyu may be one of the first brands that come to mind. Currently celebrating five years of creating some of the best jewellery in the business (that's affordable, too) as well as offering piercings in the brands studios, the brand comes in as both timeless and stylish.

To mark the anniversary of its piercing studio, Astrid & Miyu is offering a no-piercing charge on all of their piercing jewellery (because one can never be enough, can it?) throughout the month. So, if you're looking to get a new piercing, whether that be lobe, conch, tragus or anything in between, Astrid & Miyu is the place to go in August. With piercing studios across the UK including Manchester and London, it's never been easier to get a new stud or hoop.

Astrid & Miyu Piercing Jewellery
©Astrid & Miyu

Most of Astrid & Miyu's jewellery comes in 14k gold, 14k white gold or plated sterling silver so you know you're making the most of your money with high-quality materials and choices that will suit you. Not everyone wants a simple ball stud to pierce with (although that's also an option here), so if you're looking for wide range of piercings to suit every style, you've come to the right place.

So, how is the brand celebrating its five-year piercing milestone? Well, you can save £20 off your next piercing when booked in with Astrid & Miyu on Mondays to Thursdays in August. No code is needed but we suggest you book in quickly, before all the appointments go.

All that's left to do is choose your jewellery, so here's the best Astrid & Miyu pieces to help you make up your mind.

Don't worry if you're a silver lover because all of the below are also available in white gold or sterling silver, too.

SHOP: Astrid & Miyu's Bestselling Piercing Jewellery Collection

1. Astrid &amp; Miyu Solid Gold Small Ball Piercing Stud

Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Small Ball Piercing Stud
Price: £80

astridandmiyu.com

Description

There may be nothing more classic than a solid gold ball stud. With this choice from Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Small Ball Piercing Stud

2. Astrid &amp; Miyu Cosmic Star Bold Huggies In Gold

Astrid & Miyu Cosmic Star Bold Huggies In Gold
Price: £55

astridandmiyu.com

Description

These cosmic star huggies are one of Astrid & Miyu's bestsellers.

Astrid & Miyu Cosmic Star Bold Huggies In Gold

3. Astrid &amp; Miyu Cosmic Star Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

Astrid & Miyu Cosmic Star Piercing Stud In Solid Gold
Price: £100

astridandmiyu.com

Description

A sweet alternative to a ball stud but still simple enough to wear everyday without it being

Astrid & Miyu Cosmic Star Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

4. Astrid &amp; Miyu Birthstone Huggies In Gold

Astrid & Miyu Birthstone Huggies In Gold
Price: £55

astridandmiyu.com

Description

Looking for a suitable gift or just want to treat yourself? The brand also offers these birthstone

Astrid & Miyu Birthstone Huggies In Gold

5. Astrid &amp; Miyu Triple Topaz Piercing Stud 6mm In Solid Gold

Astrid & Miyu Triple Topaz Piercing Stud 6mm In Solid Gold
Price: £135

astridandmiyu.com

Description

Of course, it wouldn't be Astrid & Miyu without some sparkle. This triple topaz piercing stud is

Astrid & Miyu Triple Topaz Piercing Stud 6mm In Solid Gold

6. Astrid &amp; Miyu Crystal Star Hoops In Gold

Astrid & Miyu Crystal Star Hoops In Gold
Price: £65

astridandmiyu.com

Description

Add a dazzle to your ears with these dangle crystal star hoops. Also available in rose gold.

Astrid & Miyu Crystal Star Hoops In Gold

7. Astrid &amp; Miyu Curved Crystal Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

Astrid & Miyu Curved Crystal Piercing Stud In Solid Gold
Price: £155

astridandmiyu.com

Description

Similar to its triple topaz counterpart, this curved crystal piercing stud from Astrid & Miyu will

Astrid & Miyu Curved Crystal Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

8. Astrid &amp; Miyu Botanical Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

Astrid & Miyu Botanical Piercing Stud In Solid Gold
Price: £175

astridandmiyu.com

Description

If you want to up the ante of your everyday jewellery, this is the perfect choice.

Astrid & Miyu Botanical Piercing Stud In Solid Gold

9. Astrid &amp; Miyu Solid Gold Simple Piercing Hoop

Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Simple Piercing Hoop
Price: £80

astridandmiyu.com

Description

If you want to go one-up from a stud, get a simple piercing hoop like this solid gold choice to

Astrid & Miyu Solid Gold Simple Piercing Hoop

*The Astrid & Miyu £20 off piercing jewellery ends 31/08/23. Excludes Bank Holidays.

*The Astrid & Miyu £20 off piercing jewellery ends 31/08/23. Excludes Bank Holidays.