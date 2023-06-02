Make This Your Best Festi Season Ever

by Sam Dring |

So, not sure what to wear? Here’s our thoughts…

Festival chic is all about unique looks and having fun with fashion. A go-your-own-way approach is essential. You be you. The festival field is one place where you can truly let your hair down and express yourself. The rules? There are no rules.

Firstly, we suggest you put some thought into footwear. You will be dancing all day and night (and the loo will be miles away), so trainers (we love retro) or pumps will be sweet to your feet. They’ll also look great teamed with…everything. Cowboy boots are still big news and will compliment a floaty floral dress or denim shorts. According to Klarna's Shopping Index the cowboy trend is looking big for summer 2023 with sales of cowboy boots 40% up April 2023 vs April 2022 (with cowboy hats rising too). Avoid heels as they will sink and that’s annoying, sandals are a super alternative. And always check the weather forecast. If a downpour is on the cards, then wellies may be the way to go - perfect for mud.

A bit of sparkle goes a long way. Sequins will shine in the midday sunshine and glitter in the evening when the headliners hit the stage. Whether you opt for a rhinestone encrusted jacket, or a sequin short - glitter is a key trend for 2023. In Klarna's index, sales of metallic skirts have gone through the roof, rising by 524%.

Band Tees, especially if they are vintage are super cool. Add a classic waistcoat and shorts to truly rock this look. Anything that has a retro vibe is a winner. If it looks like your folks once wore it (or even your gramps) then go for it. And the boho aesthetic never gets old either, think crochet, fringing, loose maxi dresses, and wild prints. Klarna's Shopping Index confirmed that crochet is going to be a huge this season with sales up year on year by 81%.

Finishing festival touches - the right accessories will complete and elevate your look. Shades are a must, and at a festival you can opt for a more adventurous style, they’ll also be great to hide tired eyes the next day. Keep the sun off with a hat - a cap is a relaxed choice, as is an iconic 90’s bucket hat or you could go for a fedora or wide brim sun hat. Many of us are a little timid when it comes to headwear, luckily a festival is the one place you can throw away your inhibitions. Lastly, anything goes when it come to jewellery, just leave the family heirlooms at home, they are not for the mosh-pit.

