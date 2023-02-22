Love Island Psychologist Shares The Secret Meanings Behind The Islanders’ Style

Is there a reason you chose to wear white shirt today as supposed to the stripped one that sat on the rail next to it? Well, according to a little thing called fashion psychology the answer is yes. And if you've been glued to your screens watching Love Island, you've now probably seen the boys frequently rocking that green oversized bomber and the triple whammy two-piece from Versace. As a result during the ad breaks, you might find yourself wondering why the contestants dress the way they do. And now we know why! eBay, Love Island's official sponsor, has teamed up with Shakaila Forbes-Bell, the fashion psychologist and author, to take a closer look at the pre-loved fashion worn by this year's Love Islanders.

Credits: JKG Photographer

The Islanders can pick their own outfits from a wardrobe of eBay treasures but, like you would do if you were getting right for a night out, they often seek out a second opinion. 'I think this season, we’ve seen the boys, more than the girls, rely heavily on each other when it comes to picking what to wear for the evening's festivities,' says Shakaila, who gives one reason why certain contestants might gravitate towards the same outfits. 'Fashion psychology research shows that it’s incredibly normal for people who spend a lot of time together to start dressing alike. As humans we are social creatures and style is one form of non-verbal communication that we use to connect with others. The island is no different to an office where over time colleagues start to mirror each other's style.'

As repeated looks have been extremely popular from this series, whispers on social media are saying that there's no style stand-out. (Cough, cough, Tasha, who was our best dressed from almost the beginning of last season and was picked to be a pre-loved ambassador for eBay when the show wrapped.) Shakaila, however, believes this has come in the form of Casa Amor's Martin. 'His Junya Watanabe rainbow denim look screamed high fashion. His quirky and cool style makes it no surprise that he’s friends with last season’s stand-out Dami,' she says.

Shakaila has also given us some tips on how to express yourself with fashion, which can sometimes be a struggle on a Monday. 'Start thinking less about the aesthetics of your outfits and start to embrace reflective dressing. Championed by eBay, reflective dressing is the understanding that style can be used as a vehicle of self-expression, and the easiest way to embrace reflective dressing is to slow down, engage in some introspection and ask yourself a series of questions like, 'How am I feeling today?' and 'How can I use my clothes to either honour or shift my mood?''

If you're trying to be more mindful when it comes to what you let into your wardrobe, use Shakaila's 4321 rule. Think of yourself in the outfit in four years, think of yourself wearing it on three different occasions, take two deep breaths and lastly have a good night's sleep and see how you feel in the morning. 'If you wake up and can't stop thinking about it, that should be a sign that you're making the right decision,' she says.

@ITV2