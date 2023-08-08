Kourtney Kardashian Is Giving Edgy Pregnancy Style – And We’re Into It

Maternity style, at least in celebrity circles, has changed forever - and we have Rihanna, the queen of bump-baring fashion to thank - as well as a constellation of stars like Jessie J, Motanna Brown and Kamile. Now joining the roster is Kourtney Kardashian, who's wasted no time adding some of her signature rock-chic/goth-girl flair into the mix.
Drawing inspiration from her partner Travis Barker, the reality star's pregnancy style radiates noticeable edge. She's been spotted in a collection of statement pieces that embody rockstar glam - from casual yet cool dungarees to sporting an electric blue two-piece on the gram. Not to mention the mum-to-be has also effortlessly embraced the comfy yet cool basketball jersey.
Dungaree Spree
Before her big pregnancy reveal, Kourtney was often spotted wearing overalls. These Carhartt dungarees are our favourite pick of the bunch.
Sporty Flair
Twinning in shades with Travis, the Kardashian was pictured rocking a sporty jersey (Martine Rose) and boots (Acne Studios) before her pregnancy announcement.
The LBD
In a candid dump on Instagram, the celeb posted a selfie wearing a skin-tight black dress.
Casual Realness
A great outfit for on-the-go: a tee, black leggings, a large overcoat...and of course sunnies.
Gym Gear
Kourtney made this gym look her own with a cool jersey.
Metallic Moment
Truly a rockstar's wife, Kourtney opted for a triple metallic look for a picture on Instagram. The vintage bag is Chanel. The dream.
Canadian Tuxedo
In the same photo dump as above, the star posted a selfie wearing double denim with the jacket half unbuttoned.
Electric Blue
This LaQuan Smith two-piece was a moment on Kourtney.