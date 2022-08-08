5 Of Love Island’s Biggest Beauty Moments This Year Including Some You Might Have Missed

Who can forget Dami Hope marvelling, ‘this lip gloss is powerful though’? Indiyah was rarely seen without high-shine lips during her time in the villa, and it’s a look fans are intent on replicating. To do so, make a grab for NYX’s Professional Makeup Butter Lip Gloss, £6.50, in shade Bit Of Honey. You could also make a play for Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb, £18. Last year’s Love Island winner Millie Court spoke exclusively to Grazia and revealed it was one of the products provided in the villa dressing room – courtesy of the show’s official beauty partner Boots – that she and her fellow contestants have been using ever since. ‘It’s the perfect glossy finish to any make-up look,’ Millie says, and it seems Boots shoppers agree – it’s among the top five best-selling make-up products featured in this year’s villa, alongside No7’s Flawless Finishing Loose Powder, £10.95, KVD’s Beauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, £19, 17.’s Another Level Volume Mascara, £2 and Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder, £30.