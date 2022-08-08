5 Of Love Island’s Biggest Beauty Moments This Year Including Some You Might Have Missed

As the masses await this year’s Love Island reunion show on Sunday – are Paige and Adam still together? Have Ekin Su and Davide made it a whole 24 hours without having an argument? Has Tasha’s Flat Ted found fame? – the beauty obsessives among us are taking a nostalgic look back on the beauty lessons and product inspiration series eight served up to us just in time for summer.
Gemma quickly made a name for herself as a beauty aficionado. Fans raved about her long, loosely waved hair on Twitter, kept an eye out for clips of her beauty prep in the villa dressing room, and eagerly latched on to the make-up look she made her own – brown lips. According to insiders there’s a budget-friendly buy behind her signature look too, namely Sleek MakeUP’s Matte Me XXL Liquid Liptick, £6.49, which you can pick up in your local Boots. Run, don’t walk.
Who can forget Dami Hope marvelling, ‘this lip gloss is powerful though’? Indiyah was rarely seen without high-shine lips during her time in the villa, and it’s a look fans are intent on replicating. To do so, make a grab for NYX’s Professional Makeup Butter Lip Gloss, £6.50, in shade Bit Of Honey. You could also make a play for Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb, £18. Last year’s Love Island winner Millie Court spoke exclusively to Grazia and revealed it was one of the products provided in the villa dressing room – courtesy of the show’s official beauty partner Boots – that she and her fellow contestants have been using ever since. ‘It’s the perfect glossy finish to any make-up look,’ Millie says, and it seems Boots shoppers agree – it’s among the top five best-selling make-up products featured in this year’s villa, alongside No7’s Flawless Finishing Loose Powder, £10.95, KVD’s Beauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, £19, 17.’s Another Level Volume Mascara, £2 and Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder, £30.
Danica didn’t have the easiest time of things in the villa – she won our hearts though! – but that didn’t stop her from bringing her beauty A-game to every single episode. When an islander cried ‘I’ve got a text!’ and announced a forthcoming villa party, you could always count on Danica to hot-foot it to the villa dressing room and set about applying her go-to sparkling eye look. From smoky browns to gleaming silvers, Danica went full throttle. Pick up Huda Beauty’s Naughty Eyeshadow Palette, £56, to do the same. ‘To get Danica’s look simply use a dark shade of shadow in the outer corner of your eyes,’ says Hannah Stern, Boots Beauty Specialist, ‘then finish with a shimmer shade on the inner corners and blend.’
A rogue contender, we grant you, but no less memorable. Andrew Le Page’s time away from the Casa-Amor-based Love Island ladies was peppered with eye-popping moments…or whatever – if you know you know – but he kicked things off in a relatively sweet way when he was charged with packing Tasha’s suitcase for her. He added one of his favourite hoodies into the mix, dousing it liberally with his go-to aftershave, Paco Rabanne Invictus, £53, a scent Tasha instantly recognised when she opened her luggage.
Laura chose the recoupling episode to debut a show-stopping new hair colour. Her signature honey blonde lengths had been tinted vibrant pink – talk about drama. Keen to blush up your own lengths? Consider a toner, Boots stocks plenty. Our product of choice? Bleach London’s Rose Toner Kit, £8.50.